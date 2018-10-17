United Fresh To Present Lifetime Achievement Award To Carkoski

The United Fresh Produce Association will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Ron Carkoski, CEO of Four Seasons Family of Companies, at Fresh Start 2019, the United Fresh Start Foundation’s annual conference, golf tournament and Gala Dinner, coming up Jan. 15 at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

“As Ron plans his retirement after nearly three decades of service to the fresh produce industry, I can’t think of a more deserving individual to recognize with the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel. “I know that communities throughout the produce supply chain will want to join in honoring a friend who has touched so many across our industry.”

Carkoski joins a distinguished group of past recipients, including Hugh Topper, Bruce McEvoy, Rick and Tonya Antle, Mike Cavallero, Joe Procacci, Reggie Griffin, Frieda Caplan and Bob Grimm (posthumously).

The Four Seasons Family of Companies includes Four Seasons Produce, Earth Source Trading, Sunrise Logistics and Sunrise Transport. As CEO, Carkoski’s leadership is known to follow “The Golden Rule” which is epitomized by the mission of Four Seasons Produce: “Growing Ideas–Producing Excellence,” says United Fresh.

“He drives the company through integrity, dynamic leadership, exceptional partnerships and a winning culture, all pillars that support the company’s success,” the organization says.

Throughout his career, Carkoski has been active in the industry, serving as chairman of the United Fresh Board of Directors, and chairman of its wholesale-distributor board. In his community, he has served on the board of directors of the Delaware Valley Floral Group and chairman of the Delaware Valley Floral Group’s talent and human resources committee. Most recently, he was elected to the Peninsula Music Festival Foundation Board of Trustees and is a member of the Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia and Susquehanna Valley Board of Directors.

After living in Pennsylvania for the past 24 years, he and his wife, Patricia, have recently relocated to their new home in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

