USDA Loosens SNAP Restrictions For Victims Of Hurricane Michael

In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the USDA has approved a temporary waiver that will allow participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Florida to buy hot foods with their benefits through Oct. 31, 2018.

Acting Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many Florida residents who evacuated to shelters cannot store food and are lacking access to cooking facilities as a result.

“In times of disaster, it’s critical for USDA to make it as easy as possible for people in need to make use of their benefits, so no one affected by this disaster goes hungry,” Lipps said. “Hurricane Michael caused historic damage and displaced thousands of Floridians. This waiver provides them with immediate help.”

Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be purchased using SNAP benefits. Hot foods include items sold at authorized SNAP retailers that are hot at the point of sale. The waiver addresses the inability of those SNAP participants affected by the disaster to prepare food at home. SNAP authorized retailers may need 24-36 hours to be ready to accept SNAP benefits for hot foods due to programming changes that may be required at their stores.

This is one of many tools that USDA has available to aid states as they recover from disasters. The agency also is offering replacement SNAP benefits in 12 Florida counties

“Many Florida residents lost everything, including food they had previously purchased with their SNAP benefits,” said Lipps. “The replacement of SNAP benefits will help victims restock the food they need as they begin the long process of recovery.”

Rather than require SNAP households to report food losses individually, USDA has granted Florida the ability to approve automatic mass replacements for residents of certain counties and zip codes who suffered food losses resulting from power outages and flooding. The counties include: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington. SNAP recipients residing in other affected areas may request replacement benefits by filing an affidavit with the local office attesting to hurricane-related loss.

Lipps noted that Georgia residents participating in SNAP also received their October benefits early, to help provide some much-needed relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

