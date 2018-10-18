Boulder Organic Foods Creates Director Of Sustainability Role

Soup maker Boulder Organic Foods is doubling down on its commitment to the environment with the addition of a director of sustainability, Jen-ai Stokesbary. Stokesbary has served as the Boulder Organic’s director of marketing for the past six years. In her new role, Stokesbary will focus on making every step of the company’s production process eco-friendlier, from reducing raw material consumption to developing more efficient methods of distribution. Her focus on these areas will lead to demonstrable cost savings and measurable progress toward achieving zero waste status in manufacturing, the company says.

“I’ve cared deeply about the health of the environment since I was young, and I’m excited to bring this passion to Boulder Organic Foods,” said Stokesbary. “Our fresh organic focus means we face many challenges, but as we tackle them, we can help lead our industry toward a more sustainable future.”

Boulder Organic also has hired Cathryn Olchowy as director of marketing and insights. Olchowy is a food and branding veteran, having held with leadership positions at Kraft Foods and Sterling-Rice Group. She brings consumer research experience, marketing expertise, and strong strategic skills to the organization, says Boulder Organic.

“I am thrilled to join the Boulder Organic team just in time for soup season,” said Olchowy. “I love that everything is made from scratch right here by a happy and dedicated team. I am excited to leverage my experience to help Boulder Organic reach its goals as a company.”

Boulder Organic notes that the creation of these two senior level positions is a “reaffirmation of the company’s dedication to its eco-friendly roots and its desire to expand the market for fresh organic meals.”

“As a leader in the fresh category and a champion of sustainability, we will continue to invest in people who can help us achieve our mission and remain true to our purpose,” said Greg Powers, CEO. “Jen-ai and Cathryn are thoughtful leaders who embrace our spirit of conscious capitalism.”

Boulder Organic was founded in 2006 by Kate Brown. Its soups are made in small batches and are certified organic, certified gluten-free and non-GMO. They are sold ready to heat and eat, fresh in the deli fridge at grocers nationwide.

