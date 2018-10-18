Fairlife Debuts Drinkable, Lactose-Free ‘Fairlife Smart Snacks’

Dairy company Fairlife LLC has launched fairlife smart snacks, a collection of snack-sized beverages designed to curb hunger between meals.

The latest addition to the company’s portfolio of beverages, smart snacks are made with fairlife ultra-filtered milk, which is dairy milk that has been cold-filtered to remove the lactose while delivering 50 percent more protein and 50 percent less sugar than regular milk. The milk is blended with a touch of honey for sweetness and oats for texture, as well as real strawberries, cocoa and vanilla for flavor.

“As a mom, grandmother of triplets, a dairy farmer and a company spokesperson, my days are never the same but always busy and jam packed with projects and activities that keep me constantly moving. Whether traveling for business or leading a tour around the farm, I’m always looking for that energy and nutrition boost in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon,” said Sue McCloskey, co-founder of fairlife. “That’s why I’m so excited to announce the addition of fairlife smart snacks to our portfolio…I’m so proud that fairlife can offer one-of-a-kind products like these that bring superior nutrition in conveniently sized bottles that fit our fast-paced lifestyles today.”

Available in Rich Chocolate, French Vanilla and Creamy Strawberry, each flavored variety offers 15g of protein and 5g of dietary fiber in an 8-oz. bottle. Each bottle also delivers 40 percent of the recommended daily value of calcium and contains no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors, and no colors from artificial sources.

The beverages are lactose-free, gluten-free, ultra-pasteurized for a longer shelf life, and contain prebiotics. Fairlife smart snacks are available in select Walmart stores, multipacks on Amazon.com, and with limited distribution in select stores nationwide; SRP $2.29 for a single-serve bottle and $24.99 for a pack of 12.

