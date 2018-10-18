Honeywell And Fetch Robotics Bringing Order-Fulfilling Robots To DCs

Honeywell and Fetch Robotics are partnering to provide distribution centers with autonomous mobile robots to help them more effectively fulfill growing volumes of e-commerce orders.

The initiative enables Honeywell Intelligrated’s customers to increase productivity and boost labor efficiency by deploying Fetch’s autonomous mobile robotics, which operate safely alongside people to transport items through distribution centers without human guidance or fixed paths, the companies say. By adding this offering to its smart robotics portfolio, Honeywell Intelligrated can provide customers with a range of flexible automation solutions that can be tailored to address current and future operational needs.

Honeywell Intelligrated previously announced its collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University to develop artificial intelligence and robotics technologies for distribution centers. The Fetch Robotics collaboration adds mobility capability to the portfolio of robotics solutions Honeywell is bringing to market.

“As staffing challenges and the continued growth of online shopping are pressuring supply chains, robotics can be an effective solution to help make large, integrated distribution centers more efficient,” said Pieter Krynauw, president of Honeywell Intelligrated. “With this arrangement, we can provide our customers with a complete suite of fixed and mobile robotics solutions, backed by the expert systems integration, solutions development and reliable, 24/7 technical support they expect from us.”

Fetch offers a range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that use a combination of LiDAR and 3D cameras—similar to self-driving car technology—to navigate warehouse environments safely and accurately. In the event of an obstacle, these robots can adjust routes in real time, unlike automated guided vehicle systems, which depend on pre-programmed, fixed paths. This enables the AMRs to take on repetitive warehousing tasks that may otherwise require significant travel time between locations and transporting heavy loads, says Fetch.

“We are committed to helping customers achieve their productivity goals by providing on-demand automation that enables a wide range of flexible and safe AMRs to be rapidly deployed,” said Melonee Wise, Fetch CEO. “We fully expect our relationship with Honeywell Intelligrated to help accelerate the adoption of our cloud robotics solution within the logistics and manufacturing verticals.”

