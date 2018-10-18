Software Company Mi9 Retail Acquiring MyWebGrocer

Miami, Florida-based Mi9 Retail, a provider of end-to-end software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and brands, has signed a contract to acquire MyWebGrocer (MWG), a software and digital media company for the grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.

The addition of MWG will enhance the Mi9 Retail suite, “giving the company an entrée into the grocery vertical and positioning Mi9 even more aggressively within fast moving consumer goods (FMCG),” says Mi9.

The MWG solution bolsters the existing Mi9 offering with new e-commerce, order management and click-and-collect functionality. Additionally, MWG customers will benefit from the broader Mi9 suite of demand management, price and promotions management, and retail analytics solutions, the company adds.

“Combining MWG with Mi9 will increase our ability to serve our customers with innovative technology, professional services and industry expertise,” said Barry Clogan, president of retail solutions at MWG. “Our technology and media businesses complement the Mi9 platform and will operate more efficiently with the scale and business process expertise that Mi9 has put in place. This is a real win-win for our customers and employees.”

MWG’s existing sponsor, HGGC, will join Mi9 investors General Atlantic and Respida as investors in Mi9.

“Mi9 has a proven track record of successfully integrating best-of-breed retail technology companies, so adding MWG is a natural step for the company,” said Rich Lawson, HGGC CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to partnering with the Mi9 Retail management team to help execute their vision for continuing to revolutionize the retail industry through the application of innovative technology.”

“Consumers expect all retailers to offer a unified experience across their online and in-store channels, and retailers need to invest in omni-channel technology to keep up,” said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. “This investment from HGGC and the combination with MWG enables Mi9 to accelerate deployment of our technology to new markets in retail.”

Keep reading: