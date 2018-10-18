SpartanNash Foundation Fundraising Effort Takes Aim At Hunger

The SpartanNash Foundation is hosting a companywide fundraising effort to help end hunger in the communities it serves, inviting store guests to join the Foundation and SpartanNash associates in supporting more than 100 local food pantries and food banks. The retail scan campaign will run Oct. 24 to Nov. 4, and 100 percent of dollars raised will support community food pantries selected by each of SpartanNash’s corporate-owned stores in eight states.

“One in 6 people struggle with hunger, and as little as $1 can provide up to four meals for those in need through our pantry partners,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “SpartanNash has a long history of both monetary and food donations to support local food pantries, and this campaign continues that effort in a significant way. Now, we’re teaming up with our customers to provide hunger relief, and we can’t wait to see the difference we can make together in the communities we serve.”

During the campaign, customers who visit any SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in eight states will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane.

One hundred percent of dollars raised will go to the selected food pantry partners in each community, with additional support provided by the SpartanNash Foundation. SpartanNash underwrites the cost of the fundraising campaign, and associates and the SpartanNash Foundation—the company’s charitable giving arm—contribute financially as well.

“As with each of our four scan campaigns, we want to have a significant local impact during our scan to provide hunger relief, so each store has personally selected the food pantry they’ll be supporting,” Gremel said. “Our store guests and associates have been amazingly generous during our previous scan campaigns, and we cannot wait to see the impact we can make together as we strive to end hunger in our local communities. It is incredible to see the power of small donations from thousands of store guests and associates.”

In 2017, $259,150 was granted to more than 100 local food pantry partners through the SpartanNash Foundation’s retail scan campaign. SpartanNash also donated 5.4 million pounds of product to community food pantries and local nonprofits throughout its company footprint, in addition to financial support through the SpartanNash Foundation.

The hunger scan is the fourth scan campaign the SpartanNash Foundation will execute in 2018. To date, $773,200 has been raised through the generosity of store guests and funds contributed by SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation, benefitting local Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity and patriotic partners.

