Whole Foods Market Opens Store In South Capitol Hill

Whole Foods Market in South Capitol Hill opened its doors to the public Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. The new 35,000-s.f. store is located at 101 H St. SE and is the sixth Washington, D.C., location for the company.

“This store is uniquely designed for the South Capitol Hill shopper,” said Nick DiMarco, the store’s team leader, ahead of the opening. “From convenient shopping, to delicious dining options and a comfortable atmosphere, we’ve got something for everyone, and I can’t wait to welcome our neighbors into their new community store.”

From grocery items and grab-and-go prepared foods to in-store venues, each item sold meets the company’s quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

In-store features include:

Produce department with a 24-ft. wall of local greens, self-service fresh orange juice machine, as well as a selection of tropical varieties such as dragon fruit, jack fruit and fresh Aloe Vera leaves.

Hot and cold prepared-food solutions such as self-serve pizza and Stromboli, rotisserie chickens, paninis and sandwiches as well as soup and salad bars.

A full-service Allegro Coffee Bar with smoothies and self-serve, draft cold-pressed juice, nitro coffee, tea on tap and build-your-own acai bowls.

Made in-house sausage, dry-aged beef and oven-ready options in the full-service meat department.

Seafood department with an expanded selection of whole fish and shellfish as well as ready-to-cook meals.

Bakery featuring self-serve breads, cakes and mini cupcakes, including gluten-free items.

Curated international, national and local cheeses, as well as a self-serve fresh Severino pasta bar and olive/antipasti bar.

Body care and beauty department with seasonal items and all-natural makeup lines such as Au Naturale, Pacifica, Mineral Fusion and W3ll People.

Beer and wine, as well as the SoCap Wine Bar & Pub offering 16 self-serve wines by the glass, 12 beers on tap and the ability to sip and shop.

As part of the Friends of Whole Foods Market program, the South Capitol Hill store will feature two dining venues—Philly Wing Fry and Kaz Sushi Bistro. Philly Wing Fry is a new concept by Top Chef alumni and D.C. Chef Kwame Onwuachi, who will offer all-day foodservice, as well as service to the SoCap Wine Bar & Pub with a menu of dry-aged beef cheesesteaks, confit chicken wings and waffle fries. The second location of D.C.-based Kaz Sushi Bistro will serve grab-and-go and made-to-order fresh sushi options.

In celebration of joining the community, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 5 percent of the store’s net sales will benefit Building Bridges Across the Rivers, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for families living east of the Anacostia River by providing leadership, management and fiscal oversight of the 11th Street Bridge Park (Bridge Park), Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC), THEARC Farm, THEARC Theater and Skyland Workforce Center.

Whole Foods Market South Capitol Hill employs approximately 170 full- and part-time team members. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Whole Foods Market has five additional Washington, D.C. area stores at P Street, Foggy Bottom, H Street, Tenleytown and Glover Park (currently closed for renovation).

