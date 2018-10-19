Vegas Shooting—And Cancer—Survivor Inspires FPFC Audience

Natalie Grumet knows better than most what it means to be a survivor. Not only has the Dana Point, California, resident survived breast cancer, but she also survived being shot in the worst shooting massacre in recent American history.

Grumet shared her story at the Oct. 3 membership luncheon of the Fresh Produce & Floral Council (FPFC) in Cerritos, California.

“‘This is not my life. This is not my life.’ The thought played over and over in my head,” Grumet said, upon learning she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. “I was young for this type of thing. I’d only been married for four years. We’d just bought our first home; we’d just started planning for a family. Yet I found myself sitting in an oncology office listening to an oncologist go over my pathology results. Stage 2, but aggressive. Fast growth rate. High recurrence rates. And lower survival rates…I desperately wanted for him to stop talking, but I did not think it would make it less true.”

Grumet said she had been misdiagnosed for six months, assured that she was fine. It wasn’t until she insisted on an MRI, and a 2-centimeter mass showed up, that doctors stopped telling her that she was OK.

“It was Aug. 31, 2007, and I had just celebrated my 27th birthday,” Grumet said. “The month of September became dedicated to endless doctors’ appointments and procedures. A bone scan to check for damage in my bones, a CT scan to check for cancer in my liver, lungs and brain. A PET scan to check the mass that had shown up on my lungs. A biopsy of my lymph nodes that, thankfully, came back negative. A port was placed in my chest for chemotherapy.”

Shoe shopping becomes a defining moment

Oct. 1, 2007, brought breast cancer awareness home, Grumet said, after seeing stores decorated with pink.

“But I didn’t feel like celebrating,” she said. “In fact, I needed to get a new pair of shoes. We went to the shoe store. I tried to go in thinking, I’m just going to buy the first cheap pair of shoes I find, because I may not be around next season to wear these shoes. It was a defining moment. I had to stop myself.

“I couldn’t put an expiration date on me—I had to have a bigger idea of where I was going. I mean, it was a small thing, it was shoes, but the idea was big. So I went in and I said I’m going to buy the cutest, most expensive pair of shoes that I find here today. Mostly because my husband wasn’t there to monitor my shopping,” Grumet said, laughing.

But it was a defining moment in her life. She received her first round of chemotherapy that next week and, by Halloween, was completely bald.

“I felt this time clock ticking away on top of me, especially in the beginning,” Grumet said. “Would I reach my 30th birthday? Would I have the chance to grow old with my husband? Start a family? Would my parents have the horrible moment of burying their only child? The thoughts initially consumed me. However, as each month passed, I found new strength. I made a conscious decision to stop living in fear. This is my life. I had to live it. Whatever time I had, I would not let it waste over circumstances I could not control.”

October became a significant month for Grumet, as she started fighting for her life. Each chemo infusion became her way of fighting the cancer cells. A bilateral mastectomy in March 2008 was the final part of her battle to get rid of any remaining cancer cells. Reconstructive surgery in November was rebuilding what was taken from her.

“That year, my life would be filled with diagnostic tests, six rounds of grueling chemotherapy, low blood counts leading to painful injections to increase my white blood cell count, congestive heart failure, a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction,” Grumet said. “But piece by piece, I had to learn to put myself back together again.”

She found great help through connecting with other women who had cancer. “They were like oxygen to me at a time when I couldn’t breathe; they helped me,” she said. “I saw the profound effects of sharing their stories and how that would be, to deeply bond with others going through something similar. I decided that I needed to get well so I could pass that torch of hope on to others, like so many countless survivors have done for me.”

Grumet said she faced many moments of anxiety that the cancer had returned. Each clear scan was a celebration. She remained in remission despite her first oncologist’s prognosis. As the years passed, Grumet said she distanced herself from her diagnosis, but never failed to reach out to the newly diagnosed cancer patients to be that source of support and hope.

“When I hit the big five-year mark of being in remission, it was a huge milestone and my oncologist said we could end my visits,” she said. “Each Aug. 31 represents my diagnosis day. And October is always my remission and victory marker.”

Life again changes in an instant

As she approached her 10-year remission mark, Grumet again was reminded how precious life is, in what she termed “the most unfathomable way.” It was Oct. 1, 2017, and she was at the last day of the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas. By the end of the night, 58 people would be dead and more than 500 injured after a gunman opened fire on the concert crowd.

“As the first few shots rang through, confusion settled over the crowd of 22,000 people,” Grumet said. “Suddenly, I felt what was like an explosion in my face, searing pain, then the horrible sound registered. Gunshot after gunshot rang out. Automatic weapon fire. I realized I had just been shot in the face and we were under direct gunfire. In a split second, I went from dancing to the music to being shot.”

Grumet said her left lower face felt like it was on fire. A stranger offered her shirt to help with the bleeding.

“We lay down and bullets rained down around us. I knew my injuries were critical, but I also knew what fighting for my life looked like,” she said. “I thought, there is no way I can survive 10 years of remission to die here this night. I thought of my husband, back in our hotel room. I knew I needed to get to him. I knew I didn’t have the luxury of falling apart, that my survival depended on staying calm and getting to safety.”

Chaos continued around her, with people screaming and crying. During a brief reprieve from the gunfire, she and others decided to run for cover.

“As I got up to run, I saw for the first time the full carnage around me. There are no life experiences to prepare you to see–in an open field, under gunfire–innocent people so violently killed around you,” Grumet said. “Someone’s child, someone’s spouse, someone’s parent, someone’s someone. The magnitude of it hit me as the next round of gunfire started and we just covered the most ground we could.”

A stranger helped her over a fence at a fitness area, as the next rounds were fired. She borrowed a stranger’s phone to text her husband, telling him that she loved him.

With the next break in the gunfire, Grumet and others ran through a break in a fence that had been pushed over by the thousands of people trying to escape. They had been under fire for 10 minutes. Thousands of people poured onto the streets, fleeing for their lives, she said.

“The gravity of the situation became more intense as I looked for help. I followed the crowd into the Tropicana Hotel,” Grumet said. “I had no idea what I looked like, but as people saw me, they stepped aside, and the fear in their faces as they looked at me made my heart skip a beat. I was taken to a back room that they were doing triage in. An EMT, an orthopedic surgeon and surgical nurse had been at the concert and were helping take care of people who were wounded.”

Grumet said it was as if God has sent angels for her in her darkest hour. The medical personnel tried to stop any bleeding and maintain her airway. They used supplies from an ambulance to start an IV.

“I asked somebody to call my husband and I still remember the look of shock on their face as I painfully rattled off the number by heart,” she said. “The left side of my face was partially paralyzed, and it was difficult to speak. My husband’s voice came on the line. He assured me he would get to me. He would find me, he said.”

An ambulance arrived, and she was loaded in with two others, including a man who had been shot in the leg. He sat behind her, helping hold pressure on her face to control the bleeding and talking to her the entire way to the hospital, saying, “You’re OK, Natalie. You’re going to get through this, Natalie. You are going to live. We’re going to be OK. The ambulance is slowing down. We’re almost at the hospital, Natalie, hang in there.”

At the emergency room, before she lost consciousness, Grumet said she was told her airway was not secure and she would need to be intubated. When she regained consciousness about 30 minutes later, she was in a hallway. She had been given a paralytic but was not completely sedated.

“I could not move but was extremely aware of my surroundings,” Grumet said. “I felt the chaos of people running around me. The beep of the machine breathing for me sounded off. I struggled to breathe on my own, to take a deep breath, and it felt like I was suffocating. I could not move, and complete fear set in.

“I wondered, was I in a coma, was I injured more than I had initially thought? Why couldn’t I move? And why couldn’t people know around me what was going on? I couldn’t get my eyes to open or in focus, yet the sounds around me I heard so clearly,” she said.

Grumet said she heard her husband’s voice but was unable to respond due to the medication.

“My husband Jason later told me that when he arrived at the hospital, they couldn’t locate me in the chaos,” she said. “He said that a bed rolled by him of someone soaked in blood, their clothes partially cut off, and part of their lower face looked as if the bullet had exploded from the inside. And as they turned the corner, he recognized the braid that I had done in my hair.”

Grumet spent the next four days and nights in Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. She had lost a third of her blood supply, needed an emergency blood transfusion, was intubated for three days and then given a tracheotomy to keep her airway open.

“Jason was given the news that my left jaw had been completely destroyed on impact from the bullet, and my chin had split in two,” she said. “The two little nerves that run along the jawline had also been destroyed. One of these nerves controls sensation and the other controls movement. I essentially had lost feeling and sensation in the left lower side of my face and mouth.”

Her first surgery cleaned out the debris—bullet fragments and bone fragments—from her face. Her jaw was wired shut to stabilize her severe injury. Surgeons were unable to close the wound on her face due to its severity. She had lost too much soft tissue and skin to even close the wound. A feeding tube was inserted, as she no longer was able to take food or fluids by mouth.

One of her husband’s goals was to get her home, Grumet said, especially after he was told how long her recovery would be and how many surgeries she would need. With the help of family, friends and strangers, on Oct. 4 she was transported by air ambulance to Mission Viejo, California, where she was taken to Mission Hospital. Within 24 hours of her arrival there, she underwent a second surgery to further remove bullet fragments and to place three titanium plates in the left side of her face. Two of the plates would hold together the left side of her face, where her jawbone had completely shattered, and the third would stabilize her chin where it had fractured in half.

“Not being able to communicate was extremely frustrating for me. I was completely relying on others to understand me and my crazy hand gestures and motions. I even pretended I knew sign language, even though I didn’t,” Grumet said, laughing. “Luckily, the amazing ICU nurses often knew my needs.”

As the sedation drugs wore off, she refused to let her family leave, insisting that someone stay every night.

“I was terrified,” she said. “Even under sedation, my heart rate was always elevated, and I required medication to keep it under control.”

Her third surgery came several days later to attempt to close the severe facial wounds. Doctors harvested skin from behind her neck to close the wounds, also using harvested skin to seal a 6-inch scar.

On the 17th day of being in ICU, her tracheotomy tube was removed, and through a wired-shut jaw she was able to attempt her first few words. They began planning her discharge date.

“Unfortunately, a complication came up, as I started to bleed internally into my neck,” Grumet said. “Intense pressure formed on my left side. I frantically tried to communicate with my doctor and nurse that something was wrong. I was rushed into emergency surgery that lasted six hours.”

As she returned to her room, Grumet said tears streamed down her face. “I was in so much pain I couldn’t move,” she said. “I couldn’t speak or communicate very well and was reduced to mumbled words. However, with my tears came determination. I would get out of this hospital bed. I was going to go home. And after 20 days of being hospitalized and four surgeries, I was finally given the all-clear to be discharged.”

At that point, she had been away from her home for 23 days.

“I left in late September—carefree, healthy, on my way to a music festival. Now, I was returning toward the end of October with a feeding tube, my jaw wired shut, a completely different person,” she said. “The slightest sound made me jump. I distrusted anyone that I didn’t personally know. I was scared to be alone. I felt so disconnected from the world and everyone around me. I had such a long road ahead of me, and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

Her surgeon had explained that not only would she need multiple surgeries over the next year, but also that the two nerves that controlled movement and sensation to her left lower face had been so destroyed that they were unable to predict the outcome of regaining movement or sensation. Grumet said she refused to give up hope and committed to do everything in her power to rebuild her life.

Coming to terms with what she’s experienced

“It has been a year since that shooting. I have had eight surgeries, four different hospital stays, my jaw has been wired twice–eight weeks closed the first time, six weeks the second time,” she said. “The longest and most grueling surgery was in March, a seven-hour surgery where they harvested bone from my hip to rebuild my jaw and a bone graft was placed with titanium mesh. A nerve graft was done by transplanting a nerve from my left leg to act as the sensory nerve in my face. In July, I had my eighth surgery, when they removed a nerve from my right leg to hopefully reconnect my motor nerve. The success rates vary and can take years to show any results, they said. I’ve been painstakingly put back together by many talented and dedicated doctors. I describe this process as stretching the limits of biology.”

Grumet was scheduled to have her ninth surgery in mid-October, where they were to fix the asymmetry in her jaw.

“While the physical components of my recovery have been difficult, the emotional struggles have been just as challenging. I really wish that I could stand up here and say that I never questioned God or never had countless questions on how to make sense from this tragedy. To witness so much violence and destruction has changed me. Having faith and believing is easy when life is going OK. However, I will be honest, this rocked my faith,” Grumet said. “My survivor’s guilt was paralyzing. It felt like my heart and faith had been shattered into thousands of pieces. I didn’t know if I could ever piece it back together again.”

She said countless strangers, family and friends have told her she is a miracle, saved by God. Grumet said upon hearing these words, initially, her heart would drop and her throat would constrict.

“These kind and loving words became so dreaded,” she said. “How could I view myself as a miracle when I’d run past those who did not make it? Were they not worthy of miracles? Why did God save me and not them? This was my big question and I would ask it with devastation in my heart.

“I told myself I should just be grateful to be alive, and here I am, having the audacity to ask such questions. But I have come to realize that that night is so much bigger than me, or the other 22,000 people. That night one person showed evil and, since, hundreds and thousands have shown love. Where tragedy struck, kindness erupted,” she said.

Grumet said she has come to appreciate that our lives are built on adversity, as each of us are made up of the challenges and obstacles we have faced.

“We have our own story– what life has unfairly handed us and how we have chosen to react,” she said. “Having cancer 11 years ago gave me the coping skills to tackle anything, to face fear head on, to realize the immense power one has in adjusting their mindset in the midst of tragedy. My surviving the unsurvivable has only connected me deeper to my ability of perseverance. I will not be able to see myself the same ever again. And more importantly, I don’t have to.

“I’m collectively held together by the love and support of family and friends. Almost dying that night has become a visible, daily reminder to cherish this beautiful gift of life. We are not given promises the day will be easy or without challenge. I can say from my own personal life experiences, I have even more reason now to find joy where there was loss, love where there was hate, and understanding where there was judgment. This is my life. This is my story.”

Following her speech, Grumet was asked if talking about her experiences continues to help her. “When I got shot and survived the Las Vegas shooting, I kind of fell back into that which had helped me so much and started connecting with survivors,” she said. “It does become very therapeutic to share my story and meet other people and hear their stories. I think that when you talk about what you’re going through, it gives other people a chance to open up with what they’re going through.”

She said she has received many messages through her Facebook page–I Am a Warrior/Natalie Grumet.

“I get messages all the time. People sharing their experiences of anything from cancer to a car accident—some kind of trauma—and what they’re going through,” she said. “I think a deep connection is made and it’s healing for everybody.”

