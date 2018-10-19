ShopRite To Cut Ribbon For New Store In Riverhead, New York

ShopRite plans to cut the ribbon on a full-service supermarket in Riverhead, New York, with a ceremony set for 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Located at 1510 Old Country Road in the Riverhead Centre Plaza, the 60,000-s.f. supermarket is owned by K Thompson Foods LLC, a family-run company operated by Ken Thompson and his son, Ken Thompson Jr. The family also owns stores in Deer Park and Uniondale.

To celebrate the store opening, the family will join Partners In Caring, the store’s community-based, hunger-fighting initiative, in making a $10,000 donation to Long Island Cares Food Bank.

The supermarket is expected to employ more than 200 associates and features a cafe, pizzeria and international foods aisle. Featured departments will include a from-scratch bake shop with special occasion cakes, pastries and freshly made bread; a meat department where trained butchers will custom cut meat for customers; a full-service seafood department with daily, fresh-catch deliveries; a full-service deli with Boar’s Head products, and a prepared foods department with grab-and-go items, freshly prepared hot entrees, salad and olive bars and made-to-order sandwiches. The new store also will offer a large selection of local and gluten-free foods and locally grown produce at low, everyday prices.

The store is outfitted with the latest energy-saving and sustainable technologies, including LED lighting and environmentally friendly refrigerant systems, and ShopRite From Home is available for customers who want to order their groceries online and pick them up at the store or have them delivered to their home.

“We are very excited to bring ShopRite to eastern Long Island with our ShopRite of Riverhead, which joins other ShopRite stores in providing the best prices and top-notch service to Long Islanders,” said Thompson Sr., a resident of nearby Eastport. “We look forward to being a part of this great community.”

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey. With more than 270 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, the stores serve more than six million customers each week.

