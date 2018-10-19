Sun-Maid Expands Into Fruit Snacks Category With Sour Raisin Snacks

Sun-Maid is introducing a new kind of fruit snack to its product lineup—Sun-Maid Sour Raisin Snacks. Arriving in stores in January 2019, the sour snacks contain no added sugar and are made with non-GMO whole fruit.

“Sun-Maid Sour Raisin Snacks allow us to expand our product portfolio while meeting the growing demand for more sour snacking options,” said Harry Overly, CEO and president of Sun-Maid. “With Sun-Maid Sour Raising Snacks, we are going beyond Sun-Maid’s iconic red box and offering new flavors of real, whole fruit snacks. Many other fruit snacks today may contain added sugar and artificial ingredients, but our Sour Raisin Snacks are made of actual whole fruit.”

Sun-Maid Sour Raisin Snacks will come in four flavors—Mixed Berry, Watermelon, Grape and Strawberry. Each box includes seven snackable 0.7 oz. bags and will be available in grocery stores’ fruit snack (or dried fruit) aisles.

“Consumers are looking for flavor variety when it comes to on-the-go snacking. Additionally, they want natural ingredients,” said Overly. “Sun-Maid Sour Raisin Snacks are simply a good, deliciously sour snacking option.”

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers’ cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California’s Central Valley.

