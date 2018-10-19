Recommended: Supervalu To Close Remaining Shop ‘N Save Stores

Supervalu said Thursday it would close the remaining 16 Shop ‘n Save stores and one remaining fuel center by Monday, Nov. 19. The stores and fuel center are all located in the St. Louis area and in the Springfield, Illinois area.

“The decision to close the remaining Shop ‘n Save stores was a difficult decision and one that was made only after a diligent and thoughtful review of our options,” said Anne Dament, executive vice president of retail, marketing and private brands at Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Supervalu. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to secure buyers for the remaining stores and fuel center.”

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets in September agreed to buy 19 St. Louis-area Shop ‘n Save stores – 14 in Missouri and five in Illinois – as well as four fuel centers. A purchase price was not disclosed. This week Schnuck Markets is converting the last of the acquired stores to the Schnucks brand.

Liquidation at the remaining Shop ‘n Save stores being shuttered will begin Thursday, with each store closing once the inventory liquidation is completed, officials said. Due to the varying level of inventory, some stores may close sooner than others…

