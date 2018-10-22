Alabama Grocers Education Foundation Hosts Fall Golf Outing

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation held its Annual Fall Golf Outing on Oct. 18 at Inverness Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. The tournament raised funds for the foundation, which provides scholarships to Alabama Grocers Association companies’ employees and their children and which funds a Tuition Reimbursement Program that helps current AGA member employees further their grocery careers through classes. To date AGEF has awarded more than 1.2 million dollars thanks to the support of its members at golf tournaments like this one.

The winners of the golf tournament were:

First-place team: Bill Davis, Ken Herron, Robert Burnett and Ben Parr, A&R Super Markets.

Second-place team: Morgan Hollifield, Five Hour Energy; Jimmy Clark, Crown Poly; and Cory McGuffie, D&T Sales.

Third-place team: Wade Payne, Food Giant Supermarkets; David D’Amico, BTC Wholesale Distributors; Chris Crosby, UTZ/Golden Flake; and Marshall Epply, BTC Wholesale Distributors.

Closest to the pin: Ken Herron, A&R Supermarkets.

Longest drive: Bill Nabors, EdLinco.

Sponsors of this year’s event included 5 Hour Energy, A&R Super Markets, Advantage Solutions/PictSweet, Alabama Power Co., Associated Grocers of the South, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Bevco Beverages, BTC Wholesale Distributors, Buffalo Rock Pepsi Cola Co., Bunzl Distribution, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc., D&T Sales, Dean Foods, Edlinco, Federated Insurance, Frito-Lay, Frozen Specialties, Ice Cream Specialties, Merrill Lynch, Mitchell Grocery Corp., Orchids Paper Co., Piggly Wiggly Alabama Dist., Publix Super Markets Charities, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, Supervalu Inc., United Johnson Brothers and UTZ/Golden Flake.

The companies that donated their products for this golf outing included 5 Hour Energy, Advantage Solutions, Anheuser-Busch Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers, Barber’s Dairy, Birmingham Budweiser, Bud’s Best Cookies, Buffalo Rock Pepsi Cola Co., Campbell Snacks, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc., Community Coffee, D&T Sales & Marketing, Eternal Water, Federated Insurance, Ferrero USA, Flowers Baking Co., Frito-Lay, Ghost Train Brewery, Maplehurst, Mars Wrigley Confectionary, Merrill Lynch, Milo’s Tea, Mitchell Grocery Corp., Mrs. Stratton’s Salads, Peake & Associates, PictSweet, Post Consumer Brands, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, Sahale Snacks, Sister Schubert Rolls, The Father’s Table, UTZ /Golden Flake and Vietti Foods Inc.

Upcoming AGA events include the AGEF Spring Golf Outing (April 4, at the Inverness Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama); AGA Annual Convention (July 29-31 at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort in Destin, Florida); and AGEF’s Fall Golf Outing (Oct. 24, 2019, at Inverness Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama).

