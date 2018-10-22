Atlantic Capes Fisheries Names Bolton Its New CEO

Daniel Cohen, founder and CEO of Atlantic Capes Fisheries (ACF), is retiring as CEO and is naming Jeffrey Bolton as his successor. As the new CEO, Bolton will have direct management responsibility for all of the company’s operating units worldwide including its expansion investment and new business development activities. He will report directly to the board of directors of ACF.

Cohen will remain with ACF in an active role as chairman of the board of directors and will oversee the expansion of the board and its advisors to expand the diversity of advisors available to assist Bolton.

“Jeff joined us in 2003, and very simply, he has been a transformational figure here. Every step of the way, he led the growth and evolution of ACF from seasonal harvester of commodity shellfish to a world-class food company, a year-round supplier of finished products sold to multiple end-user channels,” said Cohen. “His execution made it possible for us to increase sales many times over and to create an organization that provides a gainful living to many hundreds of people. I am confident in Jeff’s abilities and excited for the future of the company under his full leadership.”

Bolton, 57, is a 37-year veteran of the seafood industry, and since 2003 has served as COO of the processing, sales and marketing subsidiary of the company.

“I am inspired and honored to take on this larger role as CEO of the company and look forward to continuing Dan Cohen’s vision of being a leader in a sustainable managing our nation’s marine resources while having fun growing ACF’s business,” said Bolton.

Located in both Cape May, New Jersey, and Fall River, Massachusetts, ACF is a vertically integrated harvester, processor and marketer of MSC-certified sea scallops and other seafood species from the North Atlantic. In addition to owning its own dedicated fleet of 17 sea scallop vessels, ACF works with more than 50 independent boats. Additionally, ACF owns the largest hand shucking MSC-certified surf clam plant in Bristol, Rhode Island, Galilean Seafoods. Along with sea scallops and surf clams, ACF also is a source of North Atlantic lobster, domestic and imported crawfish, imported bay scallops, catfish and alligator.

