Publix Leadership Changes Include New President

Today Publix President and CEO Todd Jones revealed a number of officer promotions that will take effect on Jan. 1. Among them is the promotion of Kevin Murphy, SVP of retail operations, to president.

Murphy, 48, began his career in 1984 as a front service clerk in Margate, Florida. He worked in various positions before being promoted to store manager in 1995. He was promoted to Jacksonville division district manager in 2003, Atlanta division regional director in 2009, Miami division VP in 2014 and to his current position in 2016.

Laurie Douglas, SVP and chief information officer, will assume additional responsibilities as chief digital officer. Douglas, 55, joined the company in 2006. Prior to joining Publix, she was SVP/chief information officer of FedEx Kinko’s Office and Print Center Inc. Before joining FedEx Kinko’s, she was VP of information and e-business technology at The Home Depot.

Dale Myers, 66, VP of retail business development, will retire after 44 years of service.

With Myers’ retirement, Bob Bechtel, Miami division VP, will be promoted to VP of customer experience. Bechtel, 55, began his career in 1978 as a front service clerk in Sarasota, Florida. He worked in various positions before being promoted to store manager in 1991. He was promoted to Lakeland division district manager in 1995, Lakeland division regional director in 2008 and to his current position in 2016.

With Bechtel’s promotion, John Goff, Miami division regional director, will be promoted to Miami division VP. Goff, 45, began his career in 1991 as a front service clerk in Jacksonville, Florida. He worked in various positions before being promoted to store manager in 2005. He was promoted to Jacksonville Division district manager in 2010 and to his current position in 2014.

Casey Suarez, 59, VP of distribution, has announced he will retire after 40 years of service.

With Suarez’s retirement, Mike Lester, director of warehousing, will be promoted to VP of distribution. Lester, 53, began his career in 1983 as a warehouse selector in Lakeland, Florida. He worked in various positions before being promoted to warehouse superintendent in 2000. He was promoted to distribution manager in 2008 and to his current position in 2014.

“We are thankful for the more than four decades that Dale and Casey have served our company,” said Jones. “We thank them for their contributions and wish them well in the next chapters of their lives. We are also excited to announce the promotions of Kevin, Laurie, Bob, John and Mike. For our company to have continued success, we need associates who are ready to take the next step in their Publix careers. These promotions continue to perpetuate our Publix culture of developing associates by preparing them for opportunity.”

