United Natural Foods Inc. has completed the previously announced acquisition of Supervalu Inc. for $32.50 per share in cash, or approximately $2.9 billion, including the assumption of outstanding debt and liabilities.

The completion follows the satisfaction of all closing conditions including approval of the transaction by Supervalu shareholders and receipt of all necessary antitrust approvals. In connection with the completion of the transaction, Supervalu’s common stock ceased trading prior to market open on Oct. 22 and is being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

“Today is an important milestone for UNFI. We will take the best from both businesses to create North America’s premier food wholesaler with significant scale, reach and choices for our customers. We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues from Supervalu as well as their customers and suppliers to UNFI. Our companies share customer-centric cultures and dedicated associates who are committed to continuous improvement, which will help drive our integration programs,” said Steve Spinner, UNFI’s chairman and CEO.

Executive leadership team

UNFI’s Chairman and CEO Steve Spinner will lead the combined entity, supported by the following executives, who will continue to report to him:

Chris Testa, president of UNFI

Danielle Benedict, chief human resources officer

Eric Dorne, chief administrative officer and chief information officer

Paul Green, chief supply chain officer

Jill Sutton, chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary

Mike Zechmeister, CFO

Sean Griffin, previously UNFI’s chief operating officer, will serve as CEO of Supervalu and head of the integration committee. This committee includes executives from both companies to “drive the implementation of best practices from each company and delivery of synergies as well as a rapid and smooth integration,” says UNFI.

The following executives will support the Supervalu business operations and report directly to Griffin:

Anne Dament, EVP Retail, marketing and private brands

Mike Stigers, EVP wholesale

“We are excited to continue to further build out the store to a more diverse customer base across the country, with both broad better-for-you natural, organic brands and fresh perimeter offerings, as we capitalize on opportunities to cross-sell and realize the benefits of the greater scale we now have as a combined company,” said Griffin. “Work has already begun for the company to realize the significant projected run-rate cost synergies associated with this transaction—more than $175 million by year three and more than $185 million by year four—and we are committed to improving profitability into the future. We believe that we can achieve these targets and leverage scalable systems to streamline our processes, more efficiently meet the needs of our customers and reduce future capital expenditures. We look forward to providing an update on our integration efforts at our January 16, 2019 investor day.”

Keep reading: