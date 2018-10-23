Eataly Las Vegas Will Open At Park MGM This December

Eataly, an Italian marketplace, will open its Las Vegas location at Park MGM in December, marking its sixth U.S. location.

The 40,000-s.f. “culinary destination,” located directly on the Las Vegas Strip, will serve as Park MGM’s main entrance and feature food counters, bars, cafes and dining experiences offering traditional Italian food. Eataly Las Vegas will feature al fresco dining, as well as several areas dedicated to live cooking demonstrations.

“We are thrilled to partner with MGM Resorts International and Sydell Group for this exciting new venture,” said Nicola Farinetti, CEO of Eataly USA. “With each of their many distinctive properties, both organizations have demonstrated their dedication to quality—something that we value above all at Eataly.”

Italian dishes at the eatery will range from Neapolitan pizza and pastas to specialties such as regional Italian street food and hand-pulled mozzarella and burrata cheese made in-house, all helmed by Executive Chef Nicole Brisson. A variety of Italian desserts and sweets, including favorites like house-made gelatos and cannoli, will round out the Eataly experience.

Guests will have the opportunity to shop for products to bring the essence of Eataly home. The venue will offer a variety of food selections such as cured meats, cheeses and fresh seafood as well as an assortment of Italian favorites imported from Italy—from bronze-extruded pasta to extra virgin olive oil. Keepsake items, gifts and housewares also will be on the shelves for visitors to purchase.

“Eataly Las Vegas will showcase our continued evolution,” said Farinetti. “We are integrating our retail store and restaurants further than ever before to create a more immersive and interactive experience surrounding premier food offerings. We can’t wait to share our country’s delicious cuisine and culture with the Las Vegas community. While Eataly will always remain authentically Italian, we are also excited to incorporate the culture and ingredients of the American Southwest throughout the venue.”

