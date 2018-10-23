Ohio Launches Text-To-Play Lottery, Available At Buehler’s, Kroger

As shoppers across the country race to get tickets for the record-setting $1.6 billion (as of Oct. 23) Mega Millions jackpot, Ohioans have access to a new way to play that provides a convenient lottery experience. The new text-to-play Lottery Card—now available in Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Giant Eagle and Kroger—allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones, get notified and paid electronically if they win.

Ohio is among the first states to debut this digital lottery option. The Lottery Card is the result of a collaboration between Linq3 and Blackhawk Network.

“The Lottery Card allows shoppers to skip the long lines to buy a ticket during high lottery jackpots. This is because the cards are available at grocers throughout the state and can be purchased at any checkout, not just the service desk,” said Tom Spiegel, Linq3 chairman and CEO. “The astounding, record-setting…Mega Millions jackpot is a great time for Ohioans to try this new way to play. The Lottery Card marries a fun, digital lottery experience with the convenience of a gift card.”

Story continues below

The lottery card provides a host of consumer benefits:

No more lost tickets . Digital tickets are sent to the player’s phone via text and picture message.

No need to check numbers . Players are notified via text and picture message if they win

No uncollected prizes or need to return to the store to collect low-tier wins (under $600). Every time players win, they get paid electronically via PayPal.

Buy at any checkout. Lottery Cards can be purchased at any checkout in a participating retailer, not just the service desk.

Lottery Cards are reusable. Players keep their cards for jackpot wins and for easy replay the next time they return to the store.

Lottery Cards are available for both Powerball and Mega Millions and cost $10 for five plays and $20 for 10 plays. Consumers are charged the cost of their chosen Lottery Card plus $0.89 for Mobile Play Benefits.

To play, consumers purchase the Lottery Card at their favorite Buehler’s, Giant Eagle or Kroger location. When ready to enter the next lottery drawing, the player texts in the Lottery Card’s unique code to a specified number, provides their name and confirms their location to complete a one-time card enrollment. The player then receives a picture message with the quick pick numbers, draw date and other transaction information. Winners are notified via text and picture message, and most winnings are paid automatically via PayPal. After enrolling, players can use their Lottery Card to play again and again by presenting it at checkout.

More details regarding this new way to play, including where to buy the Lottery Card, are available at playatthecheckout.com.

Keep reading: