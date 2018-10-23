Sprouts To Open Seven New Stores In First Quarter Of 2019

Sprouts Farmers Market has seven new stores scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019. New stores include the healthy grocer’s second location in Washington state after first entering the market this August. Sprouts plans to open approximately 30 stores next year.

New Sprouts stores opening in the first quarter of 2019 include:

Carlsbad, California (2634 Gateway Road)

Clearwater, Florida (23656 US Highway 19 North)

Fontana, California (16964 South Highland Avenue)

Las Vegas, Nevada (771 South Rainbow Road)

Lynnwood, Washington (19630 Highway 99)

Naples, Florida (2224 Logan Boulevard North)

Sugar Land, Texas (13550 University Boulevard)

Each new store will bring approximately 140 new career opportunities to its local neighborhood. Sprouts plans to announce grand opening dates and hiring information for each store separately.

Sprouts operates more than 300 stores in 19 states and has plans to expand to new markets next year. New market details will be announced in early 2019.

Sprouts specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its stores offer a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, a vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members.

