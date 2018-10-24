Applegate Donates $10K To Pennsylvania’s Rolling Harvest Food Rescue

Applegate Farms LLC, a natural and organic meat brand, has donated $10,000 to Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, a nonprofit aiming to turn food pantries into farmers markets. The donation was made in honor of Hormel Foods Corp.’s hunger relief program to help fight hunger in its local communities.



“We are truly inspired by Rolling Harvest Food Rescue and the efforts to positively impact the lives of our neighbors dealing with food insecurity,” said Nicole Glenn, VP of marketing. “I would like to thank them for their dedication to help those in need, by connecting them with farmers and quality food.”

The food rescue’s main goal is to increase access to fresh produce and other healthy foods at area hunger-relief sites by providing local farmers and food producers with free, effective delivery and distribution. As a result, the food rescue is connecting local farmers with neighbors in need.

“In addition to Applegate’s monetary donation, we are on target to receive nearly 160,000 pounds of delicious Applegate products, like deli meats and cheeses, to share with our neighbors in need this year,” said Cathy Snyder, Rolling Harvest Food Rescue founder and executive director. “Applegate continues to show dedication in rescuing quality protein for donation, and we hope other food producers will follow their lead in safely and effectively turning wasted food into real, tangible hunger relief.”

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products all made without GMO ingredients. Its products are free of artificial ingredients and preservatives, including added chemical nitrites, nitrates and phosphates, and they are from animals raised humanely without antibiotics, hormones or growth promotants.

The brand is a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp.

