Association News

Chelten House Wins 2018 Dressing And Sauce Of The Year Awards

Date:
George Arbocus, corporate manager technical services, and Steve Dabrow, CEO, Chelten House Products.

In only the third time in its 18-year history, The Association for Dressings and Sauces (ADS) awarded both Dressing of the Year and Sauce of the Year to one member, New Jersey-based Chelten House Products, a manufacturer of salad dressings, sauces and marinades for national and regional private label retailers and foodservice companies. Chelten House’s Orange Miso Dressing and Sweet Chili Korean Style BBQ Sauce were the winning entries.

Orange Miso Dressing
The awards were presented at the ADS Annual Meeting held Oct. 13-15 at the Westin Denver in Denver, Colorado. This marks the second time Chelten House took home both honors and its fifth time winning Sauce of the Year.

“On behalf of the entire team, including our suppliers, culinary development, technical services, operations and marketing, we are very proud and honored to accept these awards,” said Jason Dabrow, Chelten House’s chief operating officer.

Sweet Chili Korean Style BBQ Sauce
A certified organic product, Orange Miso Dressing combines soybean oil, orange juice, tamari sauce, ginger puree, white vinegar and miso with orange peel, cilantro, roasted garlic, onions and other ingredients, flavors and spices.

The company’s Sweet Chili Korean Style BBQ Sauce combines apple cider vinegar and red miso with the tastes of red chili peppers, cayenne peppers and garlic, along with other ingredients, flavors and spices.  

The Dressing of the Year and Sauce of the Year Awards are presented by ADS to recognize and celebrate “truly innovative and delicious products.” Nominations for the awards were received from ADS members and were voted on by members via blind taste tests at the ADS April 29-May 1 Technical Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina.

