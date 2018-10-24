Geissler’s Supermarkets Names New Sales And Marketing Director

South Windsor, Connecticut-based Geissler’s Supermarkets appointed Kevin Brouillard as its new director of sales and marketing, effective Oct. 22. Brouillard is reporting to Robert Rybick, senior center store grocery buyer.

Brouillard’s goals will be to drive incremental sales through enhanced merchandising and marketing efforts. He will be responsible for cultivating and expanding vendor relations, especially with the company’s local vendor partners.

“Amongst many innovative initiatives, Kevin will help further develop new opportunities to continuously embed ourselves within the communities we serve,” said Rybick in an email.

Brouillard brings more than 40 years of experience in retail ownership and development, entrepreneurship and small business advocating to Geissler’s. Throughout his career, he has worked across various roles, including VP of sales and director of special projects at Adam’s Hometown Markets, partner and VP at Tri-Town Foods, and merchandising manager at Bozzuto’s Inc., among others.

“With a successful history in the Connecticut food industry, and having held a seat on the Connecticut Food Association Legislative Committee, Kevin understands the most current and evolving trends and challenges small businesses like ours may face,” Rybick continued. “With his strategic vision, Kevin prides himself on developing brands, and building long-lasting relationships within the food industry and local communities. He values collaboration, honest communication and well-planned execution.”

