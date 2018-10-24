NJFC To Host 2018 Loss Prevention Conference And Exhibition

The New Jersey Food Council (NJFC), in partnership with the New Jersey Retail Merchants Association (NJRMA), will host the 2018 Loss Prevention Conference and Exhibition at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Linda Doherty, NJFC president and CEO, says the event will tackle all aspects of loss prevention, ensuring security professionals understand all the latest trends in asset protection to preserve and protect company resources. In addition, awards will be presented to individuals and law enforcement officials committed to the field of loss prevention.

“With the overwhelming amount of dark threats targeting the retail community, loss prevention professionals will find this year’s conference to be insightful and full of new information that will greatly benefit their businesses,” said Doherty.

Presentations will include an account of the threats of organized retail crime, emerging technologies, asset protection, active-shooter scenarios and the impact of the Regional Automated Property Information Database (RAPID) on the retail community.

Scott Dougherty, VP of loss prevention for Saker ShopRites, will accept the NJFC Loss Prevention Professional Award. David Wallace, LP analyst for Staples, will accept the NJRMA Loss Prevention Professional Award. Retail Law Enforcement Achievement Awards will be presented to FBI Special Agent Csapo and Somerset County Detective Jeff VanderGoot.

NJFC is an alliance of food retailers and supplier partners united to advance the interest of its members. It serves as an advocate on both legislative and regulatory issues on behalf of retail members and the mutual interests of supplier partners, disseminating information in order to educate and inform government, members and the public.

