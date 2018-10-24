Pinnacle Foods Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Conagra

At a meeting held on Oct. 23, Pinnacle Foods shareholders voted to approve the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods by Conagra Brands pursuant to the terms and conditions of the agreement and plan of merger.

In June of this year, the board of directors of Conagra Brands and Pinnacle Foods unanimously approved a definitive agreement under which Conagra Brands will acquire Pinnacle Foods in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $10.9 billion.

The parties now expect the acquisition to close on Oct. 26, subject to the satisfaction of all conditions in the acquisition agreement.

Conagra says the transaction will expand its presence and capabilities in its most strategic categories, including frozen foods and snacks. With annual net sales in excess of $3 billion, Pinnacle Foods’ portfolio of frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable products includes Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, EVOL, Erin’s, Gardein, Glutino, Hawaiian Kettle Style Potato Chips, Hungry-Man, Log Cabin, Tim’s Cascade Snacks, Udi’s, Vlasic and Wish-Bone, among others.

“The acquisition of Pinnacle Foods is an exciting next step for Conagra Brands. After three years of transformative work to create a pure-play, branded food company, we are well-positioned to accelerate the next wave of change,” said Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands, at the time of the initial announcement. “The addition of Pinnacle Foods’ leading brands in the attractive frozen foods and snacks categories will create a tremendous opportunity for us to further leverage our proven innovation approach, brand-building capabilities and deep customer relationships.

