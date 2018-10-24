RBS Makes Cleaner Label Commitment For Private Label Products

Retail Business Services (RBS), a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has pledged to make its private label products cleaner and more natural by 2025. The company, which provides private label products as a service to Ahold Delhaize USA brands Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Peapod and Stop & Shop, has committed to removing all of the following from its product lines:

Synthetic colors

Artificial preservatives

Artificial sweeteners

MSGs

High fructose corn syrup

As part of this commitment, RBS also plans to continue to reduce salt and sugar use, advance transparency and sustainable chemistry practices in its products and packaging, and reduce plastic and packaging waste. The company also plans to produce more allergen-free products and will further strengthen its guidelines for Nature’s Promise, it’s free-from and organic brand.

“We’re extremely proud to make this commitment and deliver cleaner, more transparent and more nutritious private brand products, while preserving the great value, taste and quality consumers expect and deserve on these items,” said Juan De Paoli, SVP of private brands for RBS. “At our core, we are about making it easier for everyday shoppers to buy better, and this initiative does just that.”

RBS’s private label lines include local brand namesakes such as Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, CareOne, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Etos, Companion, Limited Time Originals, Guaranteed Value and Cha-Ching.

