Northern And Southern California FPFC Expos Will Merge In 2019

Following the 2018 Southern California Fresh Produce & Floral Expo, the board of directors of the Fresh Produce & Floral Council (FPFC) has decided to consolidate the Northern and Southern California Expos into a single show in 2019. That show, to be held in Anaheim, California, on July 16, 2019, will be rebranded with a new logo as The FPFC Expo.

“We have built such a successful show in Anaheim, that it seemed counterproductive to keep the Northern California market separate from it,” says FPFC President Carissa Mace. “Our exhibitors from the Northern California area now can benefit from the attendance of more retailers from more areas, a greater school and institutional presence, and the increased networking available at the Opening Night Adventure.”

The addition of the Opening Night Adventure is one of the aspects of the expo that makes it such a success among retailers, says the council. Executive retail attendees are offered a private experience inside Disney’s California Adventure Theme Park that includes dinner, photo opportunities with Disney characters, a private viewing area for Disney shows, and other entertainment. The FPFC provides travel allowances for out-of-area retailers to attend the expo and the Opening Night Adventure.

“We are building The FPFC Expo into a can’t-be-missed event for retail, foodservice and suppliers—even beyond the California market,” says Expo Committee Chair Kori Martin of The Oppenheimer Group. “Consolidating the two shows into one expo will bring together an even larger vendor and retail community and provide exciting new sponsorship opportunities that will elevate our sponsors’ brands.”

Martin notes that there will be a new floor layout that encourages attendees to spend more time at each booth, as well as new sponsor packages that provide more versatility and visibility for expo sponsors.

