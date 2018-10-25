  • Search 
    search
Home
Category News

Foster Farms Introduces ‘Bold Bites’ On-The-Go Chicken Snacks

Date:
in: Category News, Home Page Slider, Meat/Seafood/Poultry, New Products, Operations, Packaging, Snacks, Suppliers, West
Leave a comment
The Bold Bites lineup

California-based all-natural chicken producer Foster Farms is rolling out Bold Bites, a new on-the-go chicken snack. Bold Bites are fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken breast pieces delivering 15g of protein per serving.

Packaged in grab-and-go, single-serve pouches, the new product line includes five varieties—Cajun, Chile Verde, Korean BBQ, Caribbean Jerk and Parmesan Garlic—and is free of hormones, artificial colors and flavors, and nitrates.

“Bold Bites feature the same farm-fresh chicken Foster Farms is known for, with globally inspired and crave-worthy seasonings conveniently packaged to meet the needs of today’s mobile consumer,” said Tiphanie Maronta, director of marketing for Foster Farms. “Busy parents, young professionals, fitness enthusiasts and even kids tired of the same old sandwich told us that this product fits the bill; it’s a portable, better-for-you protein option that actually tastes good.”

Foster Farms’ debut of Bold Bites marks the company’s entry into the refrigerated, single-serve snack space.

Bold Bites are available in the refrigerated snacks section at major retailers across California, Washington and Oregon, including Target, Safeway, Albertsons, Walmart and Save Mart. Foster Farms will assist the launch of the product with social media support and shopper marketing activities.

Keep reading:

Fairlife Debuts Drinkable, Lactose-Free ‘Fairlife Smart Snacks’

Rocky Mountain Foods Intros ‘Peak Reserve’ Organic Line

Sun-Maid Expands Into Fruit Snacks Category With Sour Raisin Snacks

Tags:

About The Author

A word nerd, grocery geek and three-year member of The Shelby Report. She is a proud new homeowner and a great lover of avocado toast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *