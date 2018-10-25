Foster Farms Introduces ‘Bold Bites’ On-The-Go Chicken Snacks

California-based all-natural chicken producer Foster Farms is rolling out Bold Bites, a new on-the-go chicken snack. Bold Bites are fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken breast pieces delivering 15g of protein per serving.

Packaged in grab-and-go, single-serve pouches, the new product line includes five varieties—Cajun, Chile Verde, Korean BBQ, Caribbean Jerk and Parmesan Garlic—and is free of hormones, artificial colors and flavors, and nitrates.

“Bold Bites feature the same farm-fresh chicken Foster Farms is known for, with globally inspired and crave-worthy seasonings conveniently packaged to meet the needs of today’s mobile consumer,” said Tiphanie Maronta, director of marketing for Foster Farms. “Busy parents, young professionals, fitness enthusiasts and even kids tired of the same old sandwich told us that this product fits the bill; it’s a portable, better-for-you protein option that actually tastes good.”

Foster Farms’ debut of Bold Bites marks the company’s entry into the refrigerated, single-serve snack space.

Bold Bites are available in the refrigerated snacks section at major retailers across California, Washington and Oregon, including Target, Safeway, Albertsons, Walmart and Save Mart. Foster Farms will assist the launch of the product with social media support and shopper marketing activities.

