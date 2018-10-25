Meijer Now Offering Grocery Pickup At Stores Across The Midwest

Meijer has expanded its Meijer Home Delivery program to include a pickup option at stores across the Midwest, building on a chainwide initiative to offer customers multiple ways to shop its stores.

“Customers are always looking for ways to manage busy schedules and maximize their time, so we believe offering pick up enhances our Meijer Home Delivery program, especially around the holiday shopping season,” said Keith Rothstein, group VP of merchandise services. “Being able to choose between store-to-door delivery and pickup is another personalized option that ultimately makes it easier than ever to shop at our stores.”

The service is now available at 227 Meijer supercenters in six states, offering nearly 11 million households more flexibility to shop anytime, from anywhere. Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup orders are fulfilled by Shipt.

Meijer Pickup is available at any Meijer store that offers home delivery and is included as part of a Meijer Home Delivery membership. As part of the membership, customers can order online, keep track of their total basket, note any preferences, choose between pickup and delivery, and select a preferred delivery window via ShopMeijer.com. Customers receive a text from their personalized shopper when the order begins and are contacted when the order is ready to be delivered or picked up.

Customers can shop for grocery and general merchandise items, and the retailer also has added toys, electronics, school supplies, and health and beauty care items to the list of 80,000 items available for order.

The $99-per-year service allows members to receive unlimited deliveries for free on orders of more than $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.

Customers can earn mPerks Rewards on qualifying purchases and redeem them at any Meijer location.

Because most Meijer stores are open 24 hours a day, customers can choose delivery times most convenient for them, allowing those with challenging schedules or third-shift jobs the opportunity to shop and receive orders very early in the morning or late at night. The store pickup option is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

