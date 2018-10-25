Michael Damage Assessments Reflect Millions In Ga. Agriculture Losses

New and updated Hurricane Michael damage assessments continue to show unprecedented losses for Georgia’s farmers.

“These estimations are a clear indicator of the unfortunate devastation many of our farmers and farm families have had to endure,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. “These staggering numbers are tough to read, but Georgia farmers have shown great resilience through this unsettling time and we will continue to stand with them.”

University of Georgia Extension reported an updated damage assessment of $550 to $600 million in cotton crop loss due to Hurricane Michael. This further narrows the initial estimate of $300 to $800 million released last week. Last year, cotton was one of the leading cash row crops in Georgia, producing 2.25 million bales of cotton lint at an estimated market value of $794.9 million.

“This was shaping up to be the best cotton crop ever. Ever. I’ve never seen a cotton crop this good,” said Georgia State Representative Clay Pirkle. “I’ve only been farming about 25 years. My dad has been farming 50. He’s never seen anything like this, in terms of the devastation or the potential crop that we had.”

Further assessments of Georgia’s other commodities are ongoing, but previous estimates on produce, pecans and poultry continue to remain steady. Georgia’s high-yielding vegetables—sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, peppers, tomatoes and peas—are estimated to have received a $480 million loss. Georgia pecan farmers in southwest Georgia continue to salvage what they can of a commodity that took an estimated $560 million loss that many are describing as a generational loss. Hurricane Michael also will have a lasting impact on Georgia’s poultry industry with the loss of 97 houses and more than 2 million chickens. The losses calculate to an estimated $25 million.

Estimations of peanut losses are still ongoing. The ability and time it takes to repair infrastructure and restore power will serve as a major factor on the final loss estimates which currently range from $10 to $20 million.

“As president of Georgia Farm Bureau, I want to encourage our people, the farmers, to be patient,” said farmer and President of the Georgia Farm Bureau Gerald Long. “We’re at one of our lowest moments in life, and patience is tough right now.”

Gov. Nathan Deal has called for a special legislative session set to convene on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Deal is urging the state legislature to take immediate action in spurring rapid economic recovery for southwest Georgia communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.

