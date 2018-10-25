Pinnacle Foods Expands Fayetteville, Arkansas, Facilities

Pinnacle Foods Inc., a consumer packaged foods company, has opened a 164,000-s.f. warehouse connected to its manufacturing building in Fayetteville, Arkansas, reports Area News Desk.

Fayetteville is the company’s frozen meal hub, producing products such as Evol and Hungry-Man as well as Swanson pot pies for Canadian distribution and other frozen products.

“The location of the warehouse by the plant eliminates additional handling and transportation costs to move finished goods to off-site locations,” said Chad Whyte, VP of logistics and warehousing for Pinnacle Foods. “This will eliminate more than 130,000 miles of tractor-trailer traffic from Interstate 49.”

“As one of the largest employers in Fayetteville, we’re proud to add nearly 30 more jobs at our facility,” said Gabriel Ochoa, plant manager.

“Pinnacle has a long history of creating and maintaining hundreds of jobs in our community,” added Mayor Lioneld Jordan said. “In addition, this project is good for the environment and our economy. We appreciate Pinnacle Foods for being Fayetteville’s business partner.”

Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce President Steve Clark said, “Congratulations to Pinnacle on its expansion and to the leadership team for continuing to believe in and invest in Fayetteville for more than a half a century.”

“We are excited that Pinnacle Foods has chosen to expand in Washington County,” said Mike Preston, Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director. “Whether it’s a filling Hungry-Man meal or a nutritious Evol bowl, Pinnacle Foods is putting dinner on the American table, and Arkansas is proud to be a part of that.”

Keep reading: