Illinois’ Sunset Foods To Celebrate 20 Years Serving Libertyville Oct. 27

Sunset Foods is celebrating two decades of service to Libertyville, Illinois, and the surrounding communities. To mark the occasion, the grocer will host a Customer Appreciation Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 27th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. marking the Libertyville location’s 20th anniversary. The event will feature more than 40 food sampling stations throughout the store.

“This location showcases the very best of what Sunset has to offer and offers the cozy neighborhood ambience which has made Sunset a preferred shopping destination for decades,” the company says.

Sunset believes it has reached the two-decade mark thanks to its “dedication to the community, commitment to associates and customers and…outstanding selections at competitive prices.”

“When the first Sunset Foods opened in Highland Park 82 years ago, it was a place for local shoppers to purchase a wide array of food, but more importantly it was a place to gather with friends and neighbors so everybody’s groceries felt a little lighter,” the company said in a statement. “This Appreciation event is a celebration of that spirit and a time to enjoy some great food, great sale prices, birthday cake, and chance to mingle and to share happy memories from the last 20 years of shopping at Sunset Foods.”

For more than 80 years, family-owned Sunset Foods has offered a variety of local, organic, gourmet and specialty items to the communities it serves. Since debuting in 1937 in Highland Park, Illinois, Sunset Foods has expanded to five locations in Chicago’s northern suburbs, employing nearly 700 associates.

