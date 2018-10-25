Winn-Dixie Unveils Newly Remodeled Store In Lakeland, Florida

Winn-Dixie officially reopened a recently remodeled store in Lakeland, Florida, in response to customers who asked for an improved shopping experience. As part of the grand opening ceremony and to officially reintroduce the community to the new and improved store, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the store located at 6600 North Socrum Loop.

“Winn-Dixie is deeply rooted in the Lakeland community and has established a history of commitment and service going back nearly 20 years,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company. “We’re excited to give our customers a store they can count on while continuing to offer a great shopping experience, providing exceptional service and the freshest products at the right price.”

Customers will notice new features throughout the store, including:

New facade signage, a contemporary color palate and modern store signage inside.

A newly updated produce department including an expanded selection of fruits and vegetables.

An improved bakery department with new displays and selections, including new crusty breads, cakes, cookies and donuts.

An improved deli with expanded grab-and-go meal options, including fresh hot and cold sandwich assortments, salads, a wing bar and more.

New Smokehouse chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket, hand rubbed, seasoned and smoked for 12 hours.

New SE Grocers Naturally Better product selection, offering a wide variety of gluten-free, all-natural and organic products.

A new dollar shop within the store, where customers can find more than 600 everyday essentials for just $1, from grocery and cleaning to health and beauty.

An expanded alcohol selection, including craft beer and a variety of wines.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Keep reading: