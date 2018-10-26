Campbell Soup Co. Independent Chairman Les C. Vinney has sent a letter to shareholders regarding Campbell’s upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders that is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2018.

In the letter, Vinney points out important issues that will be addressed at this meeting, as well as the following:

Highlights the strength of Campbell’s go-forward strategy

Outlines why Third Point’s slate of directors are not qualified to oversee Campbell

Reminds shareholders that Third Point has failed to present any new ideas or any specific strategic plan for the company

Discusses the board’s CEO search process

Reinforces that a number of Campbell’s largest shareholders and descendants of John T. Dorrance are aligned and committed to the go-forward strategy

Vinney addressed the shareholders as to the strength of Campbell’s go-forward strategy stating the plan is the right set of actions at this time to maximize the value of the company.

“The best path forward to maximize value is to focus the company, pursue the divestiture of non-core businesses—using the proceeds to significantly pay down debt and strengthen our balance sheet—further reduce costs and increase our asset efficiency,” Vinney wrote. “In addition to these actions, we remain focused on retaining Campbell’s investment grade credit rating and maintaining our competitive dividend, which returned $426 million to shareholders in fiscal 2018 and over $1.2 billion to shareholders since fiscal 2016.”

Vinney outlined his belief that Third Point’s directors are not qualified to oversee Campbell, reminding shareholders that Third Point has not presented what he calls a cogent plan.

“Despite Campbell’s willingness and attempts to engage with Third Point prior to and immediately following our strategy and portfolio review, the hedge fund ignored our outreach and instead put forward a slate of director nominees to replace the entire Campbell Board of Directors,” he wrote. “The Third Point slate is under qualified compared to the current Board, lacks public company operational experience, and has a single point agenda that is being driven by Third Point’s Founder and CEO Daniel Loeb—pursue an immediate sale of Campbell.”

The Campbell Board is in the process of conducting a CEO search. According to Vinney, “Over the past several months, the Board, with the support of leading candidate assessment and executive search firms, has been meeting with qualified candidates who possess a track record of proven results and achievement. Despite Third Point’s false claims to the contrary, the Board is confident that it will attract and appoint a world-class CEO by the end of the calendar year. In fact, a number of highly qualified candidates have expressed strong interest in the CEO opportunity.”

Vinney reinforced in the letter that a number of Campbell’s largest shareholders and descendants of John T. Dorrance, the inventor of Campbell’s condensed soup, are committed to the go-forward strategy. Shareholders Bennett Dorrance, Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, Archbold van Beuren and Charlotte Weber—three of whom sit on the board and all descendants of Dr. John T. Dorrance, the inventor of Campbell’s condensed soup—each separately notified Vinney of their support for the current Campbell Board, on behalf of themselves and certain family members.

Vinney reassured Campbell shareholders that, “your Board is and will continue to be active and engaged. It is working to implement the plan to make Campbell a stronger company. The Board has taken swift action—making significant management changes, launching a comprehensive strategy and portfolio review, and announcing a new comprehensive path forward. We remain open and willing to consider any alternative options for the company if such options can demonstrably enhance shareholder value beyond what has already been announced.”

To read the full letter to Campbell shareholders, please click here.

