Hy-Vee Extends Arbor Day Foundation Partnership With $100K Donation

For the third year in a row, Hy-Vee Inc. presented a $100,000 donation to the Arbor Day Foundation to support tree plantings and reforestation projects around the communities it serves. The donation extends the existing partnership initially established in 2014 between Hy-Vee and the foundation. Since then, Hy-Vee has planted 318,070 trees within its eight-state region, including Loess Hills State Forest (Iowa), Nebraska National Forest (Nebraska), Chippewa National Forest (Minnesota), Douglas and Bayfield County Forests (Wisconsin) and Good Earth (South Dakota).

“We are thankful to Hy-Vee for its continued partnership,” said Dan Lambe, president, Arbor Day Foundation. “Because of its past generosity, forests across the Midwest have benefited and have been able to continue to help clean our air and water and provide a natural habitat for wildlife. With this increased support, communities across the region will benefit from expanded tree canopies, which bring additional environmental benefits to the area as well natural beauty.”

To mark the donation, Hy-Vee employees participated in a community tree planting on Oct. 25 benefiting The Meadows, a new park in the city of Plymouth, Minnesota, set to be completed next fall. Hy-Vee employees planted 30 new trees at The Meadows to replace trees that were in various stages of decline as well as add to the natural beauty of the area. The trees that were planted included Kentucky coffee trees, hackberries, honeylocusts, bicolor and red oaks, river birch and disease-resistant elm and catalpa trees.

In addition to its $100,000 check presentation that was made at the event, Hy-Vee also covered the $21,000 expense to plant the trees at The Meadows. The day’s $121,000 total donation was made possible due to the company’s One Step program.

“One of the main pillars of our One Step program is reforestation projects,” said Brett Bremser, Hy-Vee’s chief merchandising officer and EVP. “With the help of our customers purchasing One Step paper products, we are able to partner with and assist the Arbor Day Foundation with projects across our eight-state region. We want all aspects of people’s lives to be healthier and happier. This includes taking care of the environment through various sustainability efforts.”

When Hy-Vee customers purchase One Step paper products or Seventh Generation cleaning products, a portion of each sale is dedicated to reforestation projects throughout Hy-Vee’s region. The company has made a commitment to plant 100,000 trees each year.

