Kellogg Aims For 100 Percent Recyclable, Reusable Packaging By 2025

Kellogg Co. is expanding its Global Sustainability Commitments to include a goal of working toward 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by the end of 2025. This aspiration builds on Kellogg’s current sustainable packaging commitment, as part of its Sustainability 2020 goals, to continue to ensure 100 percent of all timber-based packaging is either recycled or certified as sustainably sourced.

“Nurturing our planet is a foundational value of Kellogg,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg’s chairman and CEO. “It’s imperative we are part of a solution that ensures a healthy and sustainable planet for all people around the world.”

Kellogg has taken steps toward “greening” its facilities. In April 2018, the company announced the transition to compostable and paper foodservice products in all of its plants and offices globally by the end of 2018, fully eliminating all remaining single-use foam and plastic serviceware, plastic straws and plastic water bottles.

Kellogg also says it has been working with its suppliers to identify packaging designs that minimize waste while ensuring the quality and safety of its foods. For example, in Europe, the company has launched a project to move its cereal pouches to a recycle-ready material by late 2019, which will remove an estimated 480 tons of non-recyclable packaging from its supply chain each year.

“We cannot accomplish this ambitious goal alone, and we will collaborate with new and existing external partners, our customers and other innovators to identify packaging solutions that protect and enhance our foods while delivering on the quality and great taste that consumers expect from us,” said Lou Massari, senior director, global packaging, for Kellogg.

