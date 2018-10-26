Keurig Dr Pepper To Cut Close To 120 Jobs In Vermont

Keurig Dr Pepper is letting go of approximately 120 employees in Vermont as part of a larger workforce reduction nationwide, reports the Associated Press.

The cutting of these jobs is the result of a merger between Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., which was announced in January. At the time of the merger, the new company expected to save $600 million over three years due to “synergies.”

A total of 500 job cuts are expected nationwide. The Burlington Free Press reports most of the Vermont layoffs result from the closing of a research and development center in Waterbury, Vermont. The company runs four facilities in Vermont, located in Waterbury, South Burlington, Essex and Williston.

The employees at the Waterbury center will continue to work through January, and all employees who lost their jobs will receive severance packages, according to a company spokeswoman.

The Vermont layoffs amount to about one tenth of the company’s 1,200-person total workforce statewide.

Keurig Dr Pepper is a coffee and beverage company with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. Formed in 2018 with the merger of the two companies, it has leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers and markets a single-serve coffee brewing system.

The company has more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands. Key brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Canada Dry, Snapple, Bai, Mott’s and The Original Donut Shop. It has more than 25,000 employees and more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America.

