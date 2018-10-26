Minnesota Grocers Association Sets 1M Meal Goal For Hunger Campaign

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) is encouraging consumers statewide to “bag hunger” in their neighborhoods by shopping at participating retailers during the 2018 Bag Hunger Campaign. All food and monetary contributions collected in-store will go to local food banks to benefit hungry Minnesota families.

The Bag Hunger Campaign is a three-way partnership with grocers, vendors and consumers. The MGA coordinates the program across the state and has more than 250 retail participants and 10 vendor partners. Since 2008, the MGA’s hunger campaigns have provided more than 37 million meals to families in Minnesota and has set a goal of 1 million meals for 2018.

“Our grocers and vendor partners share consumers’ concerns for providing food and necessities to local families in need,” said Jamie Pfuhl, MGA president. “The participating retailers and vendors are proud to bring the Bag Hunger Campaign to our communities, to help increase donations to their local food shelves and to benefit area families during difficult economic times.”

Grocers and vendor partners will offer many ways for consumers to bag hunger in their communities, including some of the following options:

Food drive—shoppers can buy items in the store and donate them to local food shelves;

In-store promotions—consumers can purchase specially marked items, and vendor partners will donate an additional monetary amount to local food shelves; and

“I Bagged Hunger” icons—customers may contribute to food shelves at the register and sign a grocery list icon that will be displayed in the store.

The Bag Hunger Campaign will be actively driven online and via social media. MGA’s website will have live links to participating vendor and retail websites encouraging consumers to support sponsoring companies and assist in a statewide fight against hunger by shopping for products identified by the Bag Hunger logo at their local grocers. There also will be a link to allow the public to donate to their community food support agency. The campaign will be highlighted on Twitter and Facebook, using @MNGrocers to track the program’s progress of reaching 1 million meals.

“During this time of economic challenge, the Bag Hunger Campaign provides an excellent opportunity to increase awareness of a social issue that affects all of our communities,” said Pfuhl. “By raising funds, increasing public support and promoting local food shelf donations, the Minnesota food industry and consumers truly can make a difference in the fight to end hunger.”

