New Natural Grocers Store Coming To Woodland Park, Colorado

Natural Grocers is preparing to open a new store in Woodland Park, Colorado, and plans to hire 18 full-time crew members to lead the new location at 916 Paradise Lodge Lane.

The retailers will host open interviews for department leaders, cashiers and store support on Nov. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Natural Grocers store located at 1604 South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Natural Grocers says it offers its employees a number of benefits, including:

Competitive pay, including the Vitamin Bucks program, which provides employees an extra $1-per-hour worked of in-store spending money.

Birthday bonuses equal to one-day’s pay.

Companywide store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on all Natural Grocers products.

Benefits packages available to the more than 80 percent of its employees who are full-time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; paid time off; and free nutrition education programs.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Applicants can apply for consideration at www.careers-naturalgrocers.icims.com.

Natural Grocers employs more than 3,500 people and operates 149 stores in 19 states.

The Woodland Park store will offer 100 percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors; 100 percent free-range eggs; 100 percent pasture-based dairy; GMO-free prepackaged bulk products; groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives; and more.

