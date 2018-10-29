Longtime Geissler’s Leader Reflects On More Than 44 Years Of Service

Jim Nilsson Jr., longtime leader of Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts, quietly retired early in September. He is still working on a couple of projects at Geissler’s, such as e-commerce and installing new software for sales and purchasing.

Nilsson’s duties as owner and CEO, however, are finishing up as he transitions into retirement and will be spending more time in Florida. His two daughters, Jennifer and Jaclyn, are active in the company, and he is the grandfather of two children.

He worked for Geissler’s for more than 44 years beginning in May 1974, when the company had only two stores. Now there are seven locations.

Nilsson is a third-generation grocery retailer who, with his siblings, owns seven IGA supermarkets. In addition to the East Windsor IGA, the family operates IGAs in Windsor, South Windsor, Bloomfield, Granby and Somers, Connecticut, and another in Agawam, Massachusetts.

One of the brightest moments for the company came in 2007, when Geissler’s was crowned one of the IGA’s top supermarkets in the world and also was The Griffin Report’s choice for its annual Retailer of the Year honors.

Nilsson was named one of eight 2007 IGA International Retailers of the Year and was chosen from more than 4,000 IGA Retailers worldwide. (He also was chosen as a retail member of the board of directors of the National Grocers Association at the group’s February 2008 convention.)

A committee of food industry executives chose the winners from a pool of applicants submitted by IGA’s Licensed Distribution Centers. Winners were judged on IGA operational assessment rating, involvement in the IGA 2006 80th anniversary marketing event program, IGA brand support, merchandising, leadership and innovation, “Hometown Proud” community involvement and employee development.

“Jim and his family have a long and distinguished history in the grocery business and a strong reputation in each of the communities they service,” said former IGA USA President, Chairman and CEO Mark Batenic in 2008. “We are extremely proud to have Jim as a member of our IGA family and prouder still to honor him as an International Retailer of the Year.”

“It truly is an honor to have been named IGA International Retailer of the Year,” Nilsson said in 2008. “However, this award should really be presented to the entire Geissler organization. Our years of success are due to the hard work and dedication from our employees. It is their high level of commitment to our customers and the communities we serve that allow us to compete with the chain supermarkets.”

In 2011, Geissler’s was selected as a model family-owned business by the Small Business Administration Connecticut office. The Windsor Chamber of Commerce, which nominated Geissler’s for the SBA Award, praised the grocer for hiring youth in the area, involvement in the community and the chamber and helping to sponsor different events and organizations as well as listening to its customers.

Reflecting on his career, Nilsson said there are some major differences today. Focus now is on convenience and foods-on-the-go. Manufacturers also have changed; ounces have been taken off the product, but prices have stayed the same.

“To make any money, you have to do more volume,” he said.

One of the bigger challenges is keeping ahead of the competition, and customer service always has served as the key differentiator between Geissler’s and other retailers. The store’s original focus was customer service.

“That’s the way my grandfather started it; he tried to take care of his customers,” Nilsson added.

“Through the years we’ve tried to give our customers the extra little bit, whether it’s delivery, staffing real-live meat cutters, special meat cuts, catering or special platter orders,” he continued. “Our kitchen services go back to the 1990s.”

Long before formal store delivery became a practice, Geissler’s delivered in the 1920s. Geissler’s has supported programs for the elderly and assisted the needy.

He shared an example of the kind of customer service Geissler’s seeks to provide. Once, Nilsson received a frantic call from a mother who was away and had received a call from a young child who was sick and did not have any food to eat. He himself took the order, picked the food and delivered it to the school.

Passing the baton

Nilsson knows the next generation has its hands full, needing to convert traditional stores into those that will meet the needs of people “looking for convenience and a store focused on perishables.

“It is a very difficult challenge. You are losing center store volume, and you are refocusing on perishables,” he said. “Grocery is going by the wayside, and now you are dealing with a restaurant-type business.”

It helps that Geissler’s staff and store managers know their customers by their first names and know what they are looking for. It also helps that Geissler’s has stayed very involved in all the communities it serves, whether through Little League, schools or local charities.

When asked what he is most proud about in his 44-year career at Geissler’s, Nilsson said, “This business supported four families, and I am proud to see the kids are growing up and coming into the business. We are passing it on. The family kept this thing together and are now keeping things going.”

His outgoing message to the trade and Geissler customers: “It has been a great run. I want to thank everybody for the support and kindness throughout the years, and I wish everyone well.”

Geissler’s new generation focuses on meals, perishables, organics and continued great customer service

Bob Rybick, Geissler’s president and CEO, believes the supermarket retailer remains connected to each of the seven communities it serves, and that remains one of its strengths after 95 years of service to customers in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Rybick leads the fourth generation of the Nilsson family that owns Geissler’s, and he is not afraid to try new ideas.

Realizing the importance of convenience and meals, Geissler’s has embarked on its own Thyme Savour Meals prepared meals program and is about to embark on an expanded organics and natural program. A major remodel/upgrade of its South Windsor location also is planned.

Success, growth and service have been company hallmarks over the nine-plus decades Geissler’s has been business.

“The Nilssons are wonderful people,” Grace Nome, the late president of the Connecticut Food Association (CFA), said in 2003. “You know when you think of America and what America stands for, you see those characteristics in the Geissler family.”

Michael Bozzuto, chairman, president and CEO of Bozzuto’s, which is Geissler’s primary distributor, said of the retailer’s 95th anniversary and the retirement of President Jim Nilsson Jr.: “My congratulations to Geissler’s on their 95th anniversary. With major competition on every corner, Jim Nilsson has done an outstanding job growing the business while maintaining a real connection to the communities they serve. I wish Jim the best for his retirement and know that he has provided the family’s next generations with the tools and understanding of the supermarket industry to carry them forward for another 95 years.”

It all started in 1923, with Adolph Geissler delivering groceries to the small village of Broad Brook in the town of East Windsor, Connecticut. Mary Geissler, Adolph’s daughter, married Jim Nilsson Sr., who took over and expanded the business into a multi-store operation.

The Nilsson family still works very hard to ensure that the seven supermarkets—in Granby, East Windsor, South Windsor, Windsor, Bloomfield and Somers, Connecticut, and Agawam, Massachusetts—still have the same quality service and food that have formed its reputation.

Through the years, Geissler’s has taken pains to ensure the stores are clean, well-stocked with quality merchandise, well-lit and that its employees offer superb customer care. Geissler’s has always been strong in its meat and produce programs, and that continues today. The newest additions are new varieties of ready-made meals and prepared foods.

While some supermarkets have eliminated their butcher shops, Geissler’s has always had outstanding meat managers in addition to the best meat cutters.

“We want real butchers who know how to cut meat but who can also tell the customer how to cook it,” Jim Nilsson said.

Geissler’s builds stores in the 20,000-30,000-s.f range. Each store is then stocked with 16,000-22,000 of the most popular SKUs, which are offered at competitive prices.

The company places a premium on offering personalized customer service, including fulfilling special orders.

Geissler’s recently updated its Thyme Savour Meals offerings, increasing the number of grab-and-go items and adding complete meal kits, including slow-cooker and gourmet selections. These products are made at a central commissary in East Windsor.

Rybick noted that the company’s planned 6,000-s.f. addition to its South Windsor location may serve as a prototype for future remodels. The extra space will be used for an expanded prepared food section, a local cheese shop, sushi made on-site, pizza, barbecue and smoked meats. Construction is expected to begim in 2019.

Rybick began working at Geissler’s in 2004 as an assistant grocery manager in South Windsor. Not only has he served as grocery manager and beer buyer, he also began Geissler’s first gluten-free section and other specialty categories.

In 2008, Rybick moved to company headquarters and became the center store and DSD buyer. He later added advertising responsibilities, and the last two years he has learned more operational and administrative duties from Jim Nilsson Jr.

Rybick also serves on the Legislative Committee of the National Grocers Association and is a member of the Connecticut Food Association. He also is certified and licensed to evaluate coffee profiles as a Q Arabica grader.

His management philosophy is to encourage innovation and problem-solving and to create an “engagement-positive culture” among the 550 full and part-time associates who work in the seven locations.

He wants Geissler’s to stay relevant to the customer and remain committed to the communities it serves. For example, each store, through a school receipts program, donates money each year to a school education fund or PTO. In eight years, the Granby store donated $100,000 to Granby Public Schools, for instance.

Other future goals are to double the number of organics in the produce section; integrate gluten-free sections in six other stores; update signage in the bakery departments; and improve the display of value-added items such as gourmet meals in the meat and seafood departments.

*Editor’s note: This story appeared in print as part of the 95th anniversary celebration of Geissler’s. See the full special section in the November edition of The Griffin Report of the Northeast.

