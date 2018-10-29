Snack Creator My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Debuts ‘Triple Layer Innovation’

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, a frozen novelty brand, will launch its new “triple layer innovation” in grocery retailers nationwide in early 2019. The new items contain the traditional mochi dough exterior wrapped around ice cream with a new center layer, a feature never before included in My/Mo’s line of frozen snacks.

Since launching in spring 2017, My/Mo has built a snacking platform centered around the combination of mochi dough and ice cream and, in less than two years, has launched three product ranges (My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, My/Mo Non-Dairy and Vegan Cashew Cream Frozen Desserts and My/Mo Ice Cream with Mochi Bits).

Mochi ice cream is now the fastest-growing segment of the frozen novelty market, according to IRI, a retail sales measurement company. According to My/Mo, it is the “undisputed category leader,” with an 80 percent market share and retail availability in more than 12,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“My/Mo continues to grow at an extraordinary pace, and the consumer adaption is truly unparalleled,” said CEO Craig Berger. “For us, innovation means surprising consumers with the new and unexpected. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream fans are eager for the next snacking sensation, and we are here to deliver.”

Introducing the new third layer center is made possible by adding new technology and expanding manufacturing capabilities to keep up with consumer demands.

“The frozen novelty category had been ripe for innovation, and My/Mo brought excitement back to the category with the creation of a handheld, portion-controlled snack platform that consumers didn’t even know they needed,” said Russell Barnett, chief marketing officer. “With this launch, we wanted to take it a step further to really ‘wow’ snack fanatics with new flavors and textures.”

The new lineup will include the following four flavor combinations:

Chocolate Sundae: Vanilla bean ice cream covered in chocolate-flavored mochi dough “topped” with a cherry center.

Chocolate Peanut Butter: Chocolate ice cream surrounded by sweet mochi dough and a center of peanut butter.

Vanilla Blueberry: Vanilla bean ice cream wrapped with sweet mochi dough with a blueberry center.

Dulce de Leche: Sweet mochi dough wrapped around coffee ice cream with a gooey center of caramel.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is always gluten free and rBST free.

Keep reading: