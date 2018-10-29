Reed’s Reveals New Packaging For Its Beverages

Reed’s Inc., maker of all-natural Reed’s Ginger Beer and Virgil’s Handcrafted Sodas, has unveiled a new package design for its flagship line of ginger beers. The brand refresh for Reed’s, unveiled last month at the Fall 2018 Sidoti Investor Conference, follows in the footsteps of the company’s overhaul of its Virgil’s soda line earlier this year. The new look for the company will be available nationwide in more than 30,000 retail locations in early 2019.

The new design puts the company’s name front and center, more clearly highlighting the levels of ginger intensity in each of the three varieties—Original, Extra and Strongest—while maintaining the “bold, island-inspired theme” that Reed’s is known for.

Also new for the company will be the addition of 12-oz. cans that will facilitate the brand’s expansion into new channels of distribution, including on-premise, club, drug and convenience stores. Following the launch of its new Virgil’s Zero Sugar line, Reed’s is adding Zero Sugar Ginger Beer versions, utilizing the same all-natural sweetener blend and avoiding the artificial sweeteners found in most diet ginger beers.

“Our refreshed branding emphasizes ginger as the star of the show,” said CEO Val Stalowir, remarking on the brand’s use of 100 percent fresh, organic ginger to deliver the brew’s ginger “bite” and functional benefits.

Stalowir added that the revamped look will help consumers who may be new to ginger beer better understand the category while still leveraging the island vibe that longtime fans of Reed’s enjoy.

