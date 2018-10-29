Salsify Grows Sales Digitally Across Amazon And Walmart

Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform that lets brands deliver shopping experiences across every digital touch point, says it is the first PXM platform to power the creation and syndication of product content across Amazon and Walmart.

The company’s platform now offers enhanced product content features which enable brand manufacturers to add immersive product content, such as below the fold, across all SKUs on Amazon and Walmart.

“With leading online retailers reporting that enhanced content can increase conversions up to 36 percent, brands that are not fully leveraging their below-the-fold real estate are missing significant opportunities to make their products stand out and grow sales across their product catalog,” said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and VP of business development at Salsify. “Our Salsify PXM scales enhanced content creation and syndication in bulk to all SKUs on Amazon and Walmart, empowering brands to deliver a compelling shopper experience, build brand loyalty and earn market share.”

Enhanced product content, also known as A+ content or rich media, can be difficult for brands to execute on because it requires working with specialty vendors and updating pages manually, one SKU at a time, across multiple places, says Salsify.

“This tedious process often results in a poor product experience and slower time to market,” the company adds, noting that its enhanced content editor saves brands time and money by enabling users to create layouts for hundreds of SKUs in bulk.

Salsify provides multiple enhanced content templates to choose from, each of which is mobile-friendly and meets the requirements for Amazon and Walmart. The platform’s bulk creation capability automatically generates content for each relevant SKU with no additional manual effort needed.

“This is the only platform on the market that can automate the placement and updating of A+ content on Amazon, and the only offering that integrates enhanced content delivery with PIM, product content syndication and e-commerce insights,” the company says.

Its customers, including brands such as Mars, Fruit of the Loom, Officemate, Hamilton Beach and Samsonite, are syndicating enhanced content to Walmart for tens of thousands of SKUs. Salsify expects to add support for additional retailers over time.

