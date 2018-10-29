Walmart And Hershey Support American Jobs Initiative

Senior Walmart and Hershey executives came together this month to celebrate a shared commitment to increase U.S. manufacturing jobs.

Hershey has invested more than $150 million in U.S. supply chain advancements that resulted in 350 new jobs across manufacturing and its suppliers, and the company notes that his type of expansion is possible because of strong retail partnerships. Walmart’s $250 billion commitment to buy products supporting American jobs by 2023 is a significant contributor, enabling U.S. manufacturers to accelerate growth.

Company leaders were joined by government stakeholders to celebrate the manufacturing investments and tour Hershey’s West factory. The plant is the largest and most technologically advanced chocolate-making factory in North America, employing more than 1,100 skilled workers, says Hershey.

The U.S. supply chain employs 44 million people, representing 37 percent of all jobs. These jobs account for much of the innovative activity in the economy. As part of Hershey’s growth ambition, it is focused on expanding its manufacturing capabilities and capacity through its U.S. supply chain.

“Our investment in U.S. supply chain capabilities impacts a broad range of consumer experiences from packaging and merchandising to e-commerce assortments,” said Michele Buck, president and CEO, The Hershey Co. “These advancements enable business growth that helps to maintain and create jobs across the entire value chain—from manufacturing to fulfillment centers to the retail floor.”

“U.S. manufacturing matters to Walmart just as it does to our customers and our communities. Today, about two-thirds of what we buy and sell is sourced, grown or made here in America, but we want to do more,” said Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer. “Five years ago, we made a commitment to source an additional $250 billion in goods that support American jobs, and we’re on track to meet that target. When we invest in these products, we invest in America. We give customers what they want, and we fuel economic growth by helping provide jobs to hard-working Americans. Our partnership is a great example of what’s possible when we work together.”

