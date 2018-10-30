Fareway Partners With Iowa High School On Meat Cutting Apprenticeship

Fareway Stores Inc. and Boone High School joined Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in late October to announce what they say is the first high school registered apprenticeship in meat cutting. The program furthers the work-based learning initiatives of Boone Edge, Future Ready Iowa and Executive Order No. 1 that established Iowa’s Clearinghouse for work-based learning.

“We were very fortunate to be one of the first partners, along with Boone Edge, when Governor Reynolds established Iowa’s Clearinghouse,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “The program at Boone High School truly provides an edge when it comes to great jobs in the future for our students, and we are excited to offer a meat cutting apprenticeship that will provide valuable skills long-term for these students.”

“The Boone Edge program is a comprehensive, community-based, collaborative learning environment that helps all students find their passion through work-based learning,” says Kris Byam, Boone High School principal. “We’ve partnered with Fareway to create a one-of-a-kind apprenticeship in meat cutting. Our apprentices will be able to gain job-specific culinary skills and build core skills in communication, collaboration and professionalism. Not only will this apprenticeship program serve students in Boone, but this is a scalable program throughout the State of Iowa in any community where a Fareway is located.”

The model for the apprenticeship program allows for a student to complete all or a part of the coursework online, and the Boone School District is making the program available to high schools across the state.

“For students, a registered apprenticeship program means developing career-ready skills, while earning a paycheck,” said Reynolds. “For parents, it provides assurance that their student is on a promising career pathway with this earn-and-learn model. For employers, registered apprenticeships are a proven tool to develop a stronger talent pipeline of skilled workers in the field.”

Fareway is a Midwest grocery company operating 122 store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

