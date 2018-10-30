Food City Launching Annual “Race Against Hunger” Oct. 31

Food City once again will raise funds for local nonprofit hunger relief organizations through its annual Race Against Hunger campaign, co-sponsored by Kellogg’s.

Beginning Oct. 31 and continuing through Nov. 27, $1, $3 and $5 scannable cards will be available at each Food City checkout. Customers wishing to make a donation select the desired dollar amount to add to their total at checkout. All of the proceeds will benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations throughout the region. Approximately six meals are provided for every dollar donated.

With every dollar contribution made, customers using their ValuCard are electronically entered for a chance to win their choice of a season of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway or a $2,500 contribution to the charity of their choice.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region. Food City and Kellogg’s are proud to be a part of the Race Against Hunger,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and CEO. “Last year’s program was another huge success, raising over $446,000. With the support of our loyal customers and associates, this year, we hope to raise even more to benefit our friends and neighbors in need.”

“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. The Food City Race Against Hunger is one way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” adds Kevin Stafford, VP of marketing.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City’s parent company K-VA-T Food Stores operates 130 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and North Georgia.

