GMA Expands Leadership Team With Four New Hires

The Grocery Manufacturers Association has made four senior-level hires as part of the organization’s ongoing transformation under the new leadership of President and CEO Geoff Freeman.

“GMA’s best days are ahead,” said Freeman. “We’re bringing together a highly effective, results-driven team with proven association experience to shepherd the organization into its next chapter.”

Betsy Booren, PhD., will join the organization in late November as SVP of science and technology; Brandon Partridge will join in mid-November as SVP of member engagement; and on Oct. 24, Katie McBreen joined as VP of communications and research, and Katie Denis joined as senor director of industry narrative.

“This is just the beginning of a new GMA led by experienced professionals that will build a strong, contemporary advocacy organization,” Freeman said. “The new GMA will communicate the industry’s remarkable story, nimbly adapt to changes in the marketplace and concentrate its advocacy on reducing frictions for consumers and industry alike.”

Booren currently serves as a senior policy advisor on regulatory compliance, food safety, nutrition and related topics at Olsson Frank Weeda. Previously, she was VP of scientific affairs at the North American Meat Institute and president of the Foundation of Meat and Poultry Research and Education.

Partridge, a food industry strategist and association executive, currently serves as SVP, industry development at the American Frozen Food Institute. Previously, Partridge held roles at Nestlé USA, The Tipton Group, the Cheese Importers Association of America and founded his own organic drinkable yogurts company, Skyland Foods.

McBreen joined GMA from the National Retail Federation where she led strategic campaigns around NRF’s industry and advocacy priorities. She also managed the organization’s strategic and executive positioning, crisis communications, advertising and media relations efforts. Previously McBreen held roles at the U.S Chamber of Commerce, Gallatin Public Affairs and the White House.

Denis joined GMA from the U.S. Travel Association where she led “Project: Time Off,” a multi-year initiative to promote the value of travel and drive increased vacation usage. She previously held roles at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Vehr Communications, and in the U.S. House and Senate.

Keep reading: