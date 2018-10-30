Raley’s Launches New Meal Kit Line In Four Varieties

Raley’s is rolling out a new line of meal kits that offer a series of fresh meal solutions, including full kits, quick kits, creative kits, sides and components. The new meal kits, designed exclusively by Raley’s, are intended to bring convenient, high-quality meals to customers.

The recipes were developed by Raley’s culinary innovation manager and chef, Evelyn Miliate. The meals are seasonally inspired, and recipes will rotate quarterly. All offerings are made with clean ingredients and the highest quality produce and meat, says Raley’s. The kits were developed to ensure flexibility and let customers experience fresh cooking by following a recipe or exploring with components, offering a tailored approach to however the customer eats.

“We want to be the destination for our customers looking for a healthy, home-cooked meal,” said Miliate. “Fresh kits are an affordable solution to dinner that customers can trust. The kits include high-quality ingredients and offer great variety so your family doesn’t get bored with the same recipes.”

The kits provide customers with four different types of dinner solutions:

Meal kits come with all items to make a full meal. The kits serve two to four people and range in price from $16.99 to $19.99. They are available in six varieties: vegetarian curry, chicken with red wine sauce, chicken tarragon, butter chicken, steak with peppercorn sauce and salmon with cilantro yogurt sauce.

Quick kits come with pre-cut vegetables and cooked chicken to get dinner on the table fast. The three quick kit—mole enchiladas, Greek style pasta and sage butter gnocchi—are $14.99 and serve four people.

Steamable vegetable sides pair with a grab-and-go rotisserie chicken. The four sides, each $4.99, feature broccoli parmesan, green beans with parmesan, Mexican style vegetables and Italian style vegetables.

Build-your-own kits are flexible, including several different combinations of sauces, starches and vegetables. Components, which range from $3.99 to $4.99, include nine sauces, eight whole grains and starches, eight vegetables, and freshly prepared meat by a Raley’s in-house butcher.

Customers can find the new meal kits in-store or online, with an option to pick-up at the store or have them delivered to the home.

