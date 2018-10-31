AFMA Announces McCabe’s Retirement; Honors Leadership Awardees

Arizona Food Marketing Alliance President Tim McCabe announced his plan to retire at the organization’s board of director’s meeting in October.

McCabe’s career in the food industry spanned 50 years. He spent the first five working for grocery stores—a large independent in Albuquerque and Albertsons in Denver. The next 35 years were spent with Coke, where he retired as VP/GM of the Southwest division.

McCabe has spent the last 10 years as AFMA’s president, where he “made huge strides in the legislative arena and with city councils as well as the partnerships he formed with the regulators who impact the grocery business,” says AFMA.

McCabe launched the Food Industry Management (FIM) Degree program in conjunction with ASU and supported it with ear-marked scholarships from AFMA. Under his direction, AFMA’s Education Foundation awarded a historic $190,000 in scholarships this year, impacting 150 grocery/supplier scholars.

AFMA’s Excellence in Leadership Awards Banquet soared to record numbers under McCabe’s direction, boasting nearly 1,100 attendees this year.

McCabe moved the AFMA Golf Classic to We-Ko-Pa, and it has been a sold-out event for the past ten years. The “Get out of the Heat” Summer Golf Classic that takes place at the Rim Club in Payson is also a partnership nurtured by McCabe. Additionally, he launched The Foundation Golf Classic, which takes place in Tucson, creating awareness for opportunities available through the Foundation in the southern part of the state.

“Tim McCabe has left a huge foot print on the history of AFMA, and his presence and guidance will be missed by all,” says AFMA.

McCabe will oversee the search for an executive director to take his place and will stay on board with AFMA for part of 2019 to insure a smooth transition.

AFMA Honors Excellence in Leadership Award recipients

AFMA celebrated its 2018 Excellence in Leadership Award recipients at a banquet at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix on Oct. 26.

This year’s event honored Amin Maredia, CEO, Sprouts Farmers Market, Retailer of the Year; and Mark Stroh, senior director of retail sales, Shamrock Farms Dairy, Supplier of the Year. Additionally, Robert Ortiz, SVP of operations, Bashas’ Family of Stores, was posthumously inducted into the Arizona Food Industry Hall of Fame.

Exceptional retailers and suppliers in the Arizona food industry have been honored as the Retailer and Supplier of the Year since 1965, and the Arizona Food Industry Hall of Fame was created in 1989.

“This event is supported by our retail food partners and their suppliers,” said McCabe. “This annual gala event is a celebration of the Arizona Food Industry Marketplace.”

