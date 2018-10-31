Ashley Food Creates Mad Dog 357 Spicy Seasoning To Go

The Ashley Food Co., a leader in hot/spicy condiments for over 25 years, has created seasoning-on-the-go. Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain is a specially designed silver vial with a gasket-lined cap that holds one gram of scorching ground pepper. Stamped with the Mad Dog 357 logo attached to a key chain and sold with 20 refills, Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain is a convenient, discreet alternative to bulky bottles of sauce.

The seasoning is available in three varieties–Reaper Edition, made from Carolina Reapers, the world’s hottest; Ghost Edition, a close second; and No Escape, a mix of super-hot peppers and proprietary encapsulated capsicum powder, the world’s hottest pepper blend. Ninety percent of the peppers used in No Escape are grown in Sudbury, Massachusetts, under the direction of David Ashley, founder and president of Ashley Foods.

As with all its products, Ashley Foods guarantees that what you get inside is what is advertised outside. “People don’t always know they’re being cheated,” said Ashley. Sometimes the deception is intentional. As much as a third of all pepper products sold are adulterated with cheaper chili powders that go for a dollar or two a pound. Sometimes, though, a discrepancy is simply nature. Fifteen percent of all peppers mutate into a cross-strain and result in peppers that are still hot but not true to the cultivar, and two peppers from different fields often yield different strengths.

To assure consistency and quality, Ashley Foods controls the entire supply chain from field to table. It partners with reputable farmers who transport whole-pod chilis to their own mill where peppers are custom ground to exacting specifications for each of their products. Rigorous testing assures each and every batch is up to the company’s standards. Furthermore, every product can be traced back to the earth from where the peppers used were harvested. Without testing, even producers are often unaware that what they are buying and selling is not authentic.

Developing Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain started with the right peppers, but before rolling it out, finding the right grind was crucial. The peppers needed to be the perfect size for sprinkling without aerating, to prevent the chili powder from floating then sneaking onto the plates (or into the eyes) of unsuspecting and uninitiated diners.

Ashley Food Co. has been making all natural, award-winning products since 1991. The products range from mild with great flavor all the way to the hottest sauce ever tasted. The product line has won over 50 state and national awards, including many national titles. David Ashley serves as president, director of marketing, New Product Development and chief alchemist for the company in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

