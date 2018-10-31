CVS Pharmacy Pilots New CarePass Rewards Program In Boston

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, is offering customers in the Greater Boston area the ability to enroll in CarePass, a new pilot membership rewards program offering additional benefits to the company’s ExtraCare Rewards Program.

The program offers members a suite of in-store and online perks, including free delivery on most medications and purchases, access to a 24/7 pharmacist hotline and 20 percent off all CVS Health brand products. Customers can join the program for $5 a month or $48 a year and also receive a monthly $10 promotional reward that can be used toward nearly all purchases in-store and online. Customers can enroll at more than 350 participating CVS Pharmacy locations throughout Greater Boston or online at CVS.com/carepass.

“We are committed to designing and testing innovative programs that meet our customers’ health needs whenever, wherever and however they want,” says Kevin Hourican, EVP of CVS health and president of CVS Pharmacy. “The CarePass pilot program in Boston offers our customers an additional level of benefits and services that make it easy to save time, save money and receive access to on-demand pharmacy care.”

Members receive the following benefits when they join:

Free delivery on most prescriptions and purchases. Free one- to two-day delivery is available to CarePass members on qualifying prescription drug orders with prescriptions delivered right to members’ mailboxes through USPS. Free one- to two-day delivery also is available for eligible purchases on CVS.com with no minimum order required.

Access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline. CarePass members can contact the helpline to speak with a pharmacist who has secure access to their prescription history with CVS Pharmacy. The pharmacist will be able to answer questions about the customer’s medications on-demand and refer them to any additional tools, resources or services that could be helpful.

Special discounts on all CVS Health brand items. CarePass members receive a 20 percent discount on eligible CVS Health brand products in-store and online at CVS.com, which includes over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements, and other personal care items. The benefit is always available on the customer’s ExtraCare card and ready to use in-store or at CVS.com.

A monthly promotional reward. Each member will receive a monthly $10 CarePass promotional reward that can be used on many items in-store and online at CVS.com. The CarePass promo reward is automatically added to the customer’s ExtraCare card at the beginning of each monthly benefit cycle and expires at the end of the monthly benefit cycle.

To help kick-off the Boston market pilot, CVS Pharmacy will host more than 20 pop-up events featuring branded trucks and cars across the area, including at Government Center and select CVS Pharmacy locations.

To become a member and take advantage of CarePass benefits, shoppers must have an active ExtraCare Rewards card. Customers who are not already ExtraCare members can sign up for both ExtraCare and CarePass by enrolling in-store or online. All the benefits of CarePass are in addition to the everyday savings of 2 percent back and other rewards that already come with being an ExtraCare member.

